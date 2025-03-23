Stocks to buy under ₹100: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1% on Friday, extending their winning streak to five consecutive sessions, driven by fresh foreign fund inflows and gains in banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 stocks, rose by 557.45 points (0.73%) to close at 76,905.51, after touching an intraday high of 77,041.94 with a gain of 693.88 points (0.90%). Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty advanced 159.75 points (0.69%) to settle at 23,350.40.

Midcap and small-cap stocks surged by 7.7% and 8.6%, respectively, marking their strongest weekly gains in nearly five years. The Indian rupee also recorded its best week in over two years. Despite the rally, the Nifty 50 remains about 11% below its all-time high. Over the five-day market surge, equity investors saw their wealth grow by ₹22.12 lakh crore.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index failed to break the hurdle placed at 22,650.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The frontline index is sustaining above 22300 support that august a bounce back from the lower levels. But, one can assume bullish or bearish trend in breaking of either side of 22,000 to 22,650 range.”

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Pasupati Acrylon, MTNL, and Sepc.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Pasupati Acrylon: Momentum buy at ₹55.77, Stop Loss of ₹53.5; Target Price of ₹60.

2] MTNL: Momentum buy at ₹48.88, Stop Loss of ₹46.5; Target Price of ₹52.5.

3] Sepc: Momentum buy at ₹16.42, Stop Loss of ₹15.75; Target Price of ₹18.