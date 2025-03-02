Stocks to buy under ₹100: The benchmark indices continued their decline for the third straight week. Over the week, the Sensex dropped 2,112.96 points (2.80%), while the Nifty fell 671.2 points (2.94%). In February, the Nifty has declined by 1,383.7 points (5.88%), and the Sensex has shed 4,302.47 points (5.55%).

The Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded their steepest intraday decline of 2025, marking eight consecutive days of losses due to sustained foreign capital outflows and weak global signals. The indices also ended lower for the fifth straight month, reaching their lowest levels since June 2024, largely impacted by US tariffs on global trade.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is negative as the Nifty 50 index has decisively broken below the crucial 22,200 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50- stock index may try to test the immediate support placed at 21,800 to 21,750 levels. If the index fails to regain the crucial 22,200 mark then in that case a possibility of Nifty hitting below 22,800 can't be denied. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: SBFC Finance, GMR Airports, and Silgo Retail.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] SBFC Finance: Momentum buy at ₹88.27, Stop Loss of ₹85.18; Target Price of ₹94.44.

2] GMR Airports: Momentum buy at ₹69.47, Stop Loss of ₹67; Target Price of ₹74.33.

3] Silgo Retail: Momentum buy at ₹43.44, Stop Loss of ₹41.91; Target Price of ₹46.48.