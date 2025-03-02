Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow - 3 March 2025

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: SBFC Finance, GMR Airports, and Silgo Retail.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Mar 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow - 3 March 2025.(MINT)

Stocks to buy under 100: The benchmark indices continued their decline for the third straight week. Over the week, the Sensex dropped 2,112.96 points (2.80%), while the Nifty fell 671.2 points (2.94%). In February, the Nifty has declined by 1,383.7 points (5.88%), and the Sensex has shed 4,302.47 points (5.55%).

The Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded their steepest intraday decline of 2025, marking eight consecutive days of losses due to sustained foreign capital outflows and weak global signals. The indices also ended lower for the fifth straight month, reaching their lowest levels since June 2024, largely impacted by US tariffs on global trade.

Advertisement
Also Read | Bears vs Bulls: Top 7 biggest stock market crashes in India’s history

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is negative as the Nifty 50 index has decisively broken below the crucial 22,200 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50- stock index may try to test the immediate support placed at 21,800 to 21,750 levels. If the index fails to regain the crucial 22,200 mark then in that case a possibility of Nifty hitting below 22,800 can't be denied. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: SBFC Finance, GMR Airports, and Silgo Retail.

Advertisement
Also Read | D-Street Ahead: How will the Indian stock market move next week?

Stocks to buy under 100

1] SBFC Finance: Momentum buy at 88.27, Stop Loss of 85.18; Target Price of 94.44.

2] GMR Airports: Momentum buy at 69.47, Stop Loss of 67; Target Price of 74.33.

3] Silgo Retail: Momentum buy at 43.44, Stop Loss of 41.91; Target Price of 46.48.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow - 3 March 2025
First Published:2 Mar 2025, 08:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App