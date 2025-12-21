Mint Market
Subscribe

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 22 December 2025

Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, December 22. The three stock picks by Bagadia are - Asian Granito India, Lloyds Enterprises, and Jayaswal Neco Industries.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated21 Dec 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market snapped its four-day losing streak on Friday, December 19, closed with solid gains, led by a steady rupee, psoitive global cues, and the Bank of Japan’s policy outcome meeting expectations.

The Sensex advanced 448 points, or 0.53%, to end at 84,929.36, while the Nifty 50 gained 151 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,966.40. Broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index rising 1.26% and the Smallcap index climbing 1.25%.

Advertisement
Also Read | Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends 3 stocks to buy on Monday

Stock market next week

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index bounced back strongly after testing the 50-DEMA support placed at 25,750.

“The 50-stock index is sustaining above the 50-DEMA support and finished at 25,950 levels on Friday. The index is facing a hurdle at the 26,000 to 26,050 band. Breaking above this hurdle on a closing basis would strengthen the bull's conviction. On the downside, breaking below 25,750 would weaken market sentiment, as the key benchmark index would then attempt to test the next crucial support level at 25,400 to 25,350,” Bagadia said.

Also Read | IIP data to Rupee rate: Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

Stocks to buy

Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, December 22. The three stock picks by Bagadia are - Asian Granito India, Lloyds Enterprises, and Jayaswal Neco Industries.

Advertisement

1] Asian Granito India: Buy at 1220-1230 | Target Price: 1270 | Stop Loss: 1180

2] Lloyds Enterprises: Buy at 840-845 | Target Price: 880 | Stop Loss: 820

3] Jayaswal Neco Industries: Buy at 1440-1450 | Target Price: 1500 | Stop Loss: 1400

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyIndian Stock MarketIndian StocksBuy Or Sell
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 22 December 2025
Read Next Story