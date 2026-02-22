Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 23 February 2025

Indian stock market: Both market indices - Sensex and Nifty - bounced back with solid gains on Friday, February 20, a day after posting sharp declines of more than 1% in the previous session.

The 30-share Sensex rose 317 points, or 0.38%, to close at 82,814.71, while the Nifty 50 advanced 117 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 25,571.25.

Stock market next week Nifty 50 On Friday, the Nifty 50 recovered sharply and closed higher by 116.90 points at 25,571, rebounding after the previous session’s decline, which had created short-term pressure on the index. The recovery indicates strong dip-buying interest near lower levels, especially around the 25,400 zone, where demand emerged after yesterday’s fall. Despite intraday volatility, the index managed to stabilize and close in the green, suggesting gradual improvement in sentiment after recent choppy movement.

On the technical outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The 25,400–25,450 range now acts as a key near-term support zone, while the 25,700–25,750 band continues to act as immediate resistance. However, sustained holding above support after yesterday’s correction keeps the broader structure intact. A decisive breakout above 25,888 would be required to revive stronger upside momentum in the near term.”

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty also witnessed a strong recovery on 20th February 2026 and closed higher by 432 points at 61,172, outperforming the broader market after the previous session’s weakness. The index showed resilience as buying interest emerged near the 60,550 support zone following yesterday’s fall, indicating continued institutional participation in banking stocks.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Bank Nifty outlook, he added, “Structurally, the index is holding firmly above the psychological 61,000 level, which reflects underlying strength despite recent volatility. The 60,800–60,900 zone now acts as an important near-term demand and support area, supported by steady price action. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 61,400–61,500, and a sustained breakout above this band would likely push the index towards its all-time high levels again, reinforcing the prevailing bullish structure.”

Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, February 23. The three stock picks by Bagadia are - GMR Airports, Central Bank of India, and SBFC Finance.

1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹99.75 | Target Price: ₹108 | Stop Loss: ₹95

2] Central Bank of India: Buy at ₹38.31 | Target Price: ₹41.20 | Stop Loss: ₹36.75

3] SBFC Finance: Buy at ₹96.03 | Target Price: ₹105 | Stop Loss: ₹91.15