Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 28 April 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Apr 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Stock market next week: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed below 200-DEMA of 24,050.
Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market continued its recovery for another week, although weekly gains remained modest. Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, recorded their second consecutive week of gains.

Following an early rally, the benchmarks moved within a tight range midweek, before facing profit booking in the final session. In the end, the Nifty 50 index dropped 0.86% to 24,039.35, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.74% to 79,212.53.

The Nifty 50 climbed 0.79 percent, recording its second straight gain and indicating a positive market trend. The index closed above the crucial psychological mark of 24,000, overcoming a major technical hurdle. It also remains above the 21-day, 55-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages, pointing to continued bullish momentum.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed below 200-DEMA of 24,050.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The crucial support for the benchmark index is placed at 23,800 that is expected to remain sacrosanct. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Shree Digvijay Cement Co, Restaurant Brands Asia, and Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Shree Digvijay Cement Co: Momentum buy at 79.94, Stop Loss of 77.14; Target Price of 85.53.

2] Restaurant Brands Asia: Momentum buy at 82.22, Stop Loss of 79.34; Target Price of 88.

3] Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute: Momentum buy at 74.17, Stop Loss of 71.5; Target Price of 79.28.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

