Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 29 June 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market saw profit booking during the afternoon session on Thursday, June 25, causing the benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—to give up most of their intraday gains and finish the session nearly unchanged.

The 30-share Sensex retreated 703 points from its intraday peak of 77,803.18 before settling at 77,100.47, marking a gain of 109 points, or 0.14%, over the previous close of 76,991.22.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 climbed to an intraday high of 24,261.60 but pared its gains to close at 24,056, up 34 points, or 0.14%, for the day.

Stock market next week Nifty 50 The benchmark Nifty 50 witnessed a positive yet range-bound session on 25 June 2026, closing above the crucial 24,050 mark and extending its recovery despite volatility associated with the monthly derivatives expiry. The index traded with a firm undertone for most of the session, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving global sentiment, and selective buying in financial and automobile stocks. The decline in crude prices to pre-war levels further boosted investor confidence and improved the overall risk appetite.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, from a technical perspective, the index has successfully sustained above the 24,000 psychological mark, indicating that buyers continue to defend lower levels aggressively.

"Technically, the 23,850-23,800 zone is expected to act as immediate support, where buying interest has consistently emerged in recent sessions. On the upside, the index may face immediate resistance in the 24,200-24,250 zone, which remains a key supply area due to previous resistance and options positioning. A decisive and sustained move above this zone could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for an extension towards 24,500 in the near term.

Overall, the session was characterised by selective large-cap buying, resilience above key support levels, and improving sentiment driven by softer crude prices and supportive domestic cues. While the broader undertone has turned cautiously bullish, traders should continue to monitor the 24,200-24,250 resistance band, as a convincing breakout above this region will be required to confirm the next leg of the upmove in the benchmark index," Bagadia said.

Bank Nifty On 25 June 2026, Bank Nifty traded with a firm but range-bound undertone, maintained a firm upward bias and traded with resilience near its recent highs, rather than exhibiting a prolonged sideways consolidation. Market reports highlighted sustained buying in private banking majors and the index's ability to hold gains despite intraday volatility.

Bagadia added that the near-term structure remains positive, with Bank Nifty sustaining above its key short-term support levels and trading close to its recent swing highs. However, unlike the previous session, the index is not yet confirming a fresh higher-high, higher-low formation on the hourly chart. Instead, the current price action suggests a phase of consolidation and base-building, with traders awaiting a decisive breakout for directional confirmation. Momentum indicators have stabilised, indicating that the recent corrective pressure has eased and dips continue to attract buying interest.

"Technically, the 57,600-57,700 zone is expected to act as immediate support, where buying interest is likely to emerge on declines. On the upside, the 58,700-58,800 zone remains the immediate resistance band. A sustained move above this region would validate a bullish breakout and could pave the way for further upside towards 59,000 levels in the near term.

Considering the prevailing price structure, improving sentiment in banking counters, and the index's ability to hold above crucial support levels, the overall bias remains bullish. However, traders should closely monitor the 58,700-58,800 resistance zone, as only a decisive breakout above this range would confirm renewed momentum and signal the beginning of the next leg of the up move in Bank Nifty," he said.

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Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 22 June. The three stock picks by Bagadia are - Morepen Laboratories, UCO Bank, and NHPC.

1] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹53.16 | Target Price: ₹57.50 | Stop Loss: ₹50.80

2] UCO Bank: Buy at ₹27.16 | Target Price: ₹29.50 | Stop Loss: ₹26

3] NHPC: Buy at ₹79.40 | Target Price: ₹86.50 | Stop Loss: ₹77