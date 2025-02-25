Stocks to buy under ₹100: Bloodbath in the Indian stock market intensified further when the Nifty 50 index decisively broke below 22,800 support on Monday. The 50-stock Index finished 242 points down at 22,553, the BSE Sensex crashed 856 points and closed at 74,454, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 329 points lower at 48,651. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index ended with a loss of 0.94%, while the Nifty Smallcap Index closed with a loss of 1.02%. After early morning weakness, Nifty Midcap and smallcap Indices recovered nearly 1% from the intraday low. The NSE cash market volumes were notably thin, 16% lower than the previous day and the lowest since January 1, 2025.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "After consolidating for the last few trading sessions, the Nifty 50 index resumed its downward trajectory, breaking below the key support level of 22,800. Investor sentiments are dampened amid weak global cues, and we expect the market to remain subdued over the next few days."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index continues to be negative. There is a possibility of more weakness down to the next support of 22,400 levels (20-month EMA) in the short term. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 22,750 levels."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "The Nifty Bank continues to follow the trajectory of lower highs and lower lows. The Index filled the downside gap created on January 28, 2025. The daily RSI remains below the 40 level, indicating sustained weakness. The Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices also closed in the red, reflecting waning breadth within the banking space and signalling broader sectoral weakness. The support is placed at the previous swing low of 47,844, while the resistance stands at 49,150. However, a decisive move above 49,600 would be essential to revive bullish sentiment. Until then, the overall outlook remains subdued."

Shares to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities—recommended buying these four shares: NACL, Andhra Paper, Indian Overseas Bank or IOB, and Starlog Enterprises.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today

1] NACL: Buy at ₹60 to ₹61, targets ₹63.50, ₹65, ₹67, and ₹69, stop loss below ₹58;

2] Andhra Paper: Buy at ₹77 to ₹78.50, targets ₹80, ₹82, and ₹85, stop loss ₹75.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy today

3] IOB: Buy at ₹45.70, target ₹48, stop loss ₹44.40.

Anshul Jain's buy or sell stock

4] Starlog Enterprises: Buy at ₹52.20, target ₹56.50, stop loss ₹50 (Closing Basis).