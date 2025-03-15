Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick four shares to buy on Monday — 17 March 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments after the US stock market crash, the Indian stock market ended lower on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index finished 73 points lower at 22,397, the BSE Sensex ended 200 points lower at 73,828, while the Bank Nifty index ended marginally higher at 48,060. Auto and IT sector stocks declined, dragging down the markets. Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed most to the index decline, decreasing 0.7%, while Shriram Finance Ltd. experienced the most significant drop, falling 2.7%.

Nifty Realty, Media, and Financial Services lost the most among sectoral indices, while the Bank Nifty and PSU Bank indices closed in positive territory. Cash market volumes on the NSE decreased by 15% compared to the previous day. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100 indices underperformed relative to Nifty, with additional losses of 0.75% and 0.98%, respectively. For the fourth consecutive day, declining shares outnumbered advancing ones, resulting in a BSE advance-decline ratio 0.62.

Stock market next week Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market outlook, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to remain range-bound with some volatility and sector rotation, driven by global market cues and cautiousness ahead of the US Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, March 19th."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "A decisive move by the Nifty 50 index above the hurdle/upper range of 22,600 could revive buying enthusiasm towards 23,000 in the short term. However, any weakness below the lower range of 22,300 could drag the index down to the next support of 22,000."

Asked about the Bank Nifty index, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “In the broader timeframe, a strong uptrend is likely to emerge only above 48,600, while the index may remain in sideways consolidation until a breakout occurs. The immediate support for the Bank Nifty index is positioned at 47,800 and 47,600, which could act as critical zones in the event of further downside pressure.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100 on Monday, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these four shares: MTNL, Navkar Corporation, JTL Industries, and Steel City Securities.

Sumeet Bagadia's buy or sell stock 1] MTNL: Buy at ₹48.88, target ₹52.50, stop loss ₹46.50.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock under ₹ 100 2] Navkar Corporation: Buy at ₹90 to ₹91.50, targets ₹93.75, ₹95, ₹98, and ₹100, stop loss ₹87.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva share to buy under ₹ 100 3] JTL Industries: Buy at ₹74.90, target ₹77.50, stop loss ₹73.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock 4] Steel City Securities: Buy at ₹96.50, target ₹100.50, stop loss ₹94.50.