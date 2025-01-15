Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market staged a smart comeback in the previous session, with domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapping their four-day losing streak on easing retail inflation and positive global cues. Bargain hunting in energy, banking and metal stocks supported the market sentiment.

Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.39 per cent at 23,176.05, while the Sensex closed at 76,499.63, marking a 0.22 per cent increase from the previous close. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which had been under bearish pressure in recent sessions, also managed to end higher. The Indian currency dropped to another all-time low on Tuesday but later recovered.

Stock market today Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, “Nifty 50 closed at 23,176, up 0.39 per cent. Sectorally, the performance was mixed. While metal, energy, and financials delivered notable gains, IT and FMCG sectors slipped into the red. Broader indices staged a strong rebound, each climbing around 2.5 per cent.”

“The rebound was largely driven by the oversold conditions, which often trigger such recoveries. However, market participants should view this as an opportunity to trim their positions during further recovery, particularly in the broader mid-cap and small-cap segments,” added Ajit Mishra.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 appears positive for the short term as long as it remains above 23,135. On the upside, it could move towards 23,400, and a decisive move above 23,400 may lead to higher levels.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks to buy under ₹100 today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, recommended buying these four shares: NBCC (India), Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Medico Remedies.

Mahesh M Ojha's stock to buy today 1. Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹51-52.50, stoploss ₹49.5, target price ₹54-56-58.

2. Medico Remedies: Buy at ₹61.8, stoploss ₹60, target price ₹67

Sumeet Bagadia's stock to buy today 3. NBCC (India): Buy at CMP, stoploss ₹78, target price ₹95-100

4. Canara Bank: Buy at CMP, stoploss ₹87, target price ₹105