Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick four shares to buy today amid escalating tension of India-Pakistan war

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Despite rising tensions of the India-Pakistan war after Operation Sindoor, the Indian stock market ended marginally higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index added 34 points and closed at 24,414, the BSE Sensex finished 105 points higher at 80,746, while the Bank Nifty index ended 339 points higher at 54,610. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Consumer Durables, and Realty were major gainers, while Nifty FMCG, Healthcare, and Pharma ended in the red. Auto companies staged a strong rally after the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom (UK) and a Double Contribution Convention.

The mid-cap and small-cap segments exhibited a strong rebound following yesterday's underperformance. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index surged by 1.6%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index gained 1.38%, indicating renewed investor confidence in these broader market segments. Market breadth turned positive, with advancing shares outnumbering declining ones, resulting in a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.31.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Looking ahead, progress on the US-India trade deal is expected to provide near-term support, especially for export-driven sectors. Key geopolitical developments (after India's Operation Sindoor), corporate earnings reports, and macroeconomic data from the US are likely to be closely watched, with the potential for short-term consolidation depending on how these factors unfold. Markets will also focus on important earnings announcements scheduled for Thursday, including from L&T, Britannia, Titan, Pidilite, Biocon, Bharat Forge, Union Bank, and Canara Bank."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The rising wedge type of formation is unfolding in Nifty as per the daily timeframe chart. A slide below the initial support of 24,200 could trigger a short-term downward correction in the market. However, a decisive move above 24,600 could bring bulls back into action."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “On the daily chart, Bank Nifty formed a Piercing Line candlestick pattern, reflecting buying strength. Immediate resistance for Bank Nifty is seen at 55,000, followed by 56,000, while key support lies at 53,890.”

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] NTPC Green Energy: Buy at ₹97 to ₹99, Targets ₹101, ₹104, ₹107, Stop Loss ₹94; and

2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹54 to ₹54.70, Targets ₹55.60, ₹57.50, ₹59, Stop Loss ₹52.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 3] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy on dips at ₹52.50, Target ₹55.40, Stop Loss ₹51.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Dolat Algotech: Buy at ₹80.50, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹77.