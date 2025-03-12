Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market opened downside on Tuesday but witnessed a strong recovery from the lower levels and ended flat. Among key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index added 37 points and closed at 22,497, the BSE Sensex ended marginally lower at 74,102, while the Bank Nifty index finished points lower at 47,853. IndusInd Bank experienced a massive sell-off, with its shares plummeting 27% to a 52-week low. This sharp decline was triggered by the bank's disclosure of discrepancies in its derivatives accounting, raising concerns among investors and analysts.

The Nifty Midcap Index demonstrated notable resilience, rebounding sharply from early morning lows to close at 0.67%. In contrast, despite an intraday recovery exceeding 1%, the Nifty Smallcap Index ended the day with losses of 0.8%. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing ones for the second day, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 0.60. Cash market volumes on the NSE were higher by 10% compared to Monday.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to track global developments and remain in consolidation mode in the absence of any significant domestic trigger."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "After the negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms over the last few weeks, the Nifty 50 index is now in the process of forming a new higher bottom at 22,300. A decisive upside above the hurdle of 22,700 to 22,800 could confirm the bullish shift, which could open more upside in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 22,315."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said, “Nifty Bank ended the session at 47,853.95, registering a decline of 0.75%. The index breached its previous swing low of 47,841 and touched an intraday low of 47,702.90. A gap-down opening, triggered by a sharp decline in IndusInd Bank stock, has further deteriorated the outlook. Nifty Bank has slipped below the 9 EMA. The daily RSI stands at 36, indicating a weak momentum. Short-term weakness is likely to persist unless the index reclaims 48,500 on a closing basis. The key support levels are positioned at 47,450, followed by 47,200.”

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadai, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at h\Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended six intraday stocks for today: Setco Automotive, NACL Industries, SJVN, Manali Petrochemicals, Jamna Auto, and Lloyds Engineering.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] Setco Automotive: Buy at ₹18.17, target ₹20.02, stop loss ₹17.39; and

2] NACL Industries: Buy at ₹71.21, target ₹76.50, stop loss ₹68.50.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today 3] SJVN: Buy at ₹85 to ₹86.25, targets ₹88, ₹90, ₹92, and ₹94, stop loss ₹83.80; and

4] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹61 to ₹62, targets ₹63.50, ₹65, and ₹67, stop loss ₹59.20.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 5] Jamna Auto: Buy at ₹71.50, target ₹74.50, stop loss ₹69.80.

Anshul Jain's share to buy today 6] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at ₹57.50, target ₹60, stop loss ₹56 (Closing Basis).