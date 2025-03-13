Stocks to buy under ₹100 on Holika Dahan 2025: Following weak global market sentiments after the US stock market fell for the second straight session, the Indian stock market ended flat on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 27 points lower at 22,470, the BSE Sensex went off 72 points and closed at 74,029, while the Bank Nifty index went up 202 points and finished at 48,056. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Small-cap indices underperformed the benchmark Nifty, declining 0.57% and 0.21%, respectively. Private Banks, Healthcare, and Financial Services posted the most substantial gains among sectoral indices, while IT, Media, and Realty experienced the most significant losses.

Stock market today — Holika Dahan 2025 Regarding trade setup on Holika Dahan 2025, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to remain range-bound with some volatility and sector rotation."

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index is range-bound. A decisive move above 22,700 could open further upside towards 23,200. However, immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 22,300."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “The Nifty Bank ended the session at 48,056.65, up 0.42%, but continues to hover around the 48,000 zone without a clear directional trend. The daily RSI remains below 40, while the MACD continues to signal a negative crossover, reflecting weak momentum. The 9-EMA at 48,380 serves as immediate resistance, and a breakout above this level is crucial to trigger a meaningful pullback. On the downside, support is placed at 47,700, with a potential decline toward 47,500 if breached.”

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy on Holika Dahan 2025, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six intraday stocks for today under ₹100 — TTML, Suzlon Energy, Popular Vehicles And Services, Restaurant Brands Asia, PFOCUS, and Paradeep Phosphates.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] TTML: Buy at ₹61.16, target ₹65.44, stop loss ₹59; and

2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹53.85, target ₹57.60, stop loss ₹51.96.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 3] Popular Vehicles And Services: Buy at ₹97 to ₹97.50, target ₹99.50, ₹102, ₹105, and ₹110, stop loss ₹94.80; and

4] Restaurant Brands Asia: Buy at ₹61 to ₹61.75, targets ₹63.50, ₹65, ₹67, and ₹70, stop loss ₹59.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock under ₹ 100 5] PFOCUS: Buy at ₹94.20, target ₹96.50, stop loss ₹92.80.

Anshul Jain's share under ₹ 100 6] Paradeep Phosphates: Buy at ₹91, target ₹95, stop loss ₹89 (Closing Basis).