Stocks to buy under ₹100: Driven by short covering and firm global cues, the Indian stock market sustained the selling pressure of Dalal Street Bears as the Nifty 50 index ended above the crucial 22,550 mark. The BSE Sensex sustained above the crucial 74,300 mark and closed at 74,332. The Bank Nifty index ended marginally low at 48,497. The Nifty Small Cap 100 Index outperformed with a 1.32% increase, while the Nifty Midcap Index rose 0.37%. Advancing stocks significantly outnumbered declining ones for the second straight day, with the BSE advance-decline ratio reaching 3:1.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was the most significant contributor to the index gain, rising 2.9%. Asian Paints Ltd. recorded the highest percentage increase, at 4.8%. Nearly all sectoral indices closed positive, with Oil and gas, Metal, and Pharmaceuticals leading the gains. Only Nifty Realty ended in negative territory.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to trade within a broad range, albeit some volatility on account of fickleness in global developments."

On the Nifty 50 index outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The initial hurdle of 22,500 (opening downside gap of 28th Feb) has been surpassed, and Nifty closed above it. This is a positive indication. In the downtrend of the last 15-16 sessions, the market could not break above the initial hurdles, instead breaking important supports at the lows. Hence, this market action signals an increasing strength of upside momentum. The next upside resistance to be watched is around 22,750 to 22,800. Immediate support for Nifty 50 today is placed at 22,250."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty has formed a red candle on the daily chart, indicating strong resistance near 48,660 levels. A sustainable breakout above this level could trigger a fresh move towards 49,000. On the downside, 47,840 remains firm support. Traders should closely watch these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these three intraday stocks for today under ₹100: SAH Polymers, Pasupati Acrylon, Lloyds Engineering, and Edelweiss Financial Services.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] SAH Polymers: Momentum buy at ₹93.27, Stop Loss of ₹90; Target Price of ₹100; and

2] Pasupati Acrylon: Momentum buy at ₹44.63, Stop Loss of ₹42; Target Price of ₹48.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stocks for today 3] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at ₹58.80, Target Price of ₹62.50, Stop Loss ₹56.60.

Anshul Jain's share to buy today 4] Edelweiss Financial Services: Buy at ₹94, Target Price of ₹100, Stop Loss ₹92.