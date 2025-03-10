Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick four intraday stocks for today — 10 March 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts pick three intraday stocks for today — SAH Polymers, Pasupati Acrylon, Lloyds Engineering, and Edelweiss Financial Services

Asit Manohar
Updated10 Mar 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market next week: The market experts expect the Indian stock market to trade within a broad range, albeit with some volatility due to fickleness in global developments.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Stocks to buy under 100: Driven by short covering and firm global cues, the Indian stock market sustained the selling pressure of Dalal Street Bears as the Nifty 50 index ended above the crucial 22,550 mark. The BSE Sensex sustained above the crucial 74,300 mark and closed at 74,332. The Bank Nifty index ended marginally low at 48,497. The Nifty Small Cap 100 Index outperformed with a 1.32% increase, while the Nifty Midcap Index rose 0.37%. Advancing stocks significantly outnumbered declining ones for the second straight day, with the BSE advance-decline ratio reaching 3:1.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was the most significant contributor to the index gain, rising 2.9%. Asian Paints Ltd. recorded the highest percentage increase, at 4.8%. Nearly all sectoral indices closed positive, with Oil and gas, Metal, and Pharmaceuticals leading the gains. Only Nifty Realty ended in negative territory.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to trade within a broad range, albeit some volatility on account of fickleness in global developments."

On the Nifty 50 index outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The initial hurdle of 22,500 (opening downside gap of 28th Feb) has been surpassed, and Nifty closed above it. This is a positive indication. In the downtrend of the last 15-16 sessions, the market could not break above the initial hurdles, instead breaking important supports at the lows. Hence, this market action signals an increasing strength of upside momentum. The next upside resistance to be watched is around 22,750 to 22,800. Immediate support for Nifty 50 today is placed at 22,250."

Advertisement

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty has formed a red candle on the daily chart, indicating strong resistance near 48,660 levels. A sustainable breakout above this level could trigger a fresh move towards 49,000. On the downside, 47,840 remains firm support. Traders should closely watch these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these three intraday stocks for today under 100: SAH Polymers, Pasupati Acrylon, Lloyds Engineering, and Edelweiss Financial Services.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

1] SAH Polymers: Momentum buy at 93.27, Stop Loss of 90; Target Price of 100; and

2] Pasupati Acrylon: Momentum buy at 44.63, Stop Loss of 42; Target Price of 48.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stocks for today

3] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at 58.80, Target Price of 62.50, Stop Loss 56.60.

Anshul Jain's share to buy today

4] Edelweiss Financial Services: Buy at 94, Target Price of 100, Stop Loss 92.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick four intraday stocks for today — 10 March 2025
First Published:10 Mar 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App