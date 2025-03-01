Stocks to buy under ₹100: After going sideways to negative for seven straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed a bloodbath during the Friday session. The Nifty 50 index crashed 420 points or 1.86 per cent — the steepest single-session decline since October 3, 2024, in percentage terms — and closed at 22,124. The BSE Sensex nosedived over 1400 points and closed at 73,198, while the Bank Nifty index tanked 399 points and finished at 48,344. Selling in the broad market was more extensive as the BSE Small-cap index crashed over 2.30 per cent, while the Mid-cap index nosedived over 2.15 per cent.

Stock market next week On the Indian stock market's outlook in the near term, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to continue to trade with weakness due to weak global sentiments and lack of domestic triggers."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index is sharply down, and one may expect more declines in the short term. Having moved below the immediate support of 22,400 (20-month EMA), Nifty could now slide down to the next lower supports of 21,800 to 21,700 levels (swing lows of Mar-Apr 24) in the coming week. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed around 22,300."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “Nifty Bank closed at 48,344.70, down 0.82%, extending its losing streak to three consecutive months, with February registering a 2.51% decline. Last Friday, the index opened with a gap down and remained under pressure throughout the session, leaving the gap unfilled—adding to the bearish undertone. The daily RSI remaining below 40 and a negative MACD crossover indicate that downside risk persists. The next key support stands at 47,840. However, any attempt to catch the bottom may be premature until a decisive weekly reversal signals strength.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these three shares: SBFC Finance, ZEE, and Niraj Cement Structurals.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stock 1] SBFC Finance: Buy at ₹88.27, target ₹94.44, stop loss ₹85.18.

Mahesh M Ojha's share to buy under ₹ 100 2] ZEE: Buy at ₹92 to ₹93, targets ₹96, ₹98, and ₹100, stop loss ₹89.80.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy 3] Niraj Cement Structurals: Buy at ₹50, target ₹54, stop loss 48 (Closing Basis).