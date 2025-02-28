Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick three shares to buy today — 28 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Wealth erosion for the Indian stock market investors continued for the seventh straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally lower at the 22,545 level, the BSE Sensex added 10 points and closed at 74,612, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 135 points higher at 48,743. The broader market remains under significant selling pressure, consistently underperforming benchmark indices. For the fourth straight session, declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones, with the BSE advance-decline ratio reaching 0.32—the lowest since February 14. However, NBFCs and select banks received a boost after the Reserve Bank of India rolled back the increase in risk weights on bank loans to non-banking financial companies, sending shares of several NBFCs higher.`

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "After the US GDP data and Initial Jobless Claims data, investors may wait for India's GDP growth numbers coming today. Meanwhile, global uncertainties persist, with Donald Trump confirming that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will move forward as scheduled, with similar tariffs on the EU expected to be announced soon. Given global negative cues, markets are expected to remain under pressure in the coming sessions."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be weak with range bound movement. Nifty is expected to slide down to the immediate support of around 22400 levels (20-month EMA) in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 22,625 levels.

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty on the daily chart formed a doji candle, reflecting uncertainty. On the downside, Bank Nifty will find strong support around 47,840, while on the upside, 49,650 will remain a challenging barrier for the index. Traders should closely watch these levels for potential trading opportunities.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these three shares: Easy Trip Planners, Manali Petrochemicals, and Sarla Performance Fibers.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for today 1] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹59 to ₹60.50, targets ₹61.50, ₹63, and ₹65, stop loss ₹58.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 2] Easy Trip Planners or EaseMyTrip: Buy at ₹12, target ₹12.70, stop loss ₹11.60.

Anshul Jain's day trading stocks 3] Sarla Performance Fibers: Buy at ₹76, target ₹81, stop loss ₹73.