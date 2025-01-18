Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy on Monday — 20 January 2025

Updated18 Jan 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Stock market next week: According to experts, the short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak amidst range movement.

Stocks to buy under 100: Following weak global market sentiments ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in date, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 108 points lower at the 23,203 mark, the BSE Sensex nosedived 423 points and closed at 76,619, whereas the Nifty Bank Index crashed 722 points and finished at 48,556. Smaller stocks demonstrated resilience, with the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Nifty Small-cap 100 indices advancing 0.23% and 0.16%, respectively, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains. Market breadth remained positive, with the advance-decline ratio on the BSE holding steady at 1.1. Oil & Gas, Realty, Metals, and FMCG indices posted gains in sectoral performance, while IT, Banking, and Financial Services sectors faced the steepest declines.

Stock market next week

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak amidst range movement. A decisive upside above 23400 could only open renewed buying enthusiasm in the market. Immediate support is placed at 23100."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty Index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened with a gap down, witnessed selling pressure, and settled the day on a negative note at 48,541. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty, on a daily scale, has formed a big red candle, indicating weakness. On the downside, 47,900 levels will provide immediate support for the index. However, the index maintained below its 250-day Simple Moving Average (250-DSMA) hurdle, around 49,910 levels. Traders are advised to adopt a sell-on-bounce strategy unless Bank Nifty holds above 49,910."

On triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market next week, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Domestic equities are expected to remain volatile with stock-specific action as the corporate earnings season for the third quarter is in full swing. Investors will closely track the December quarterly results together with management commentary. Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, 20th January, and the following policy announcements will strongly impact the global market's sentiments. Major upcoming Q3 results include Kotak Mahindra bank over the weekend and Zomato, Dixon, Oberoi Realty on Monday."

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding shares to buy under 100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these five shares on Monday: South Indian Bank, Arihant Capital Markets, IDBI Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Paramount Communications.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy under 100

1] South Indian Bank: Buy at 25.80, target 29.50, stop loss 23.80; and

2] Arihant Capital Markets: Buy at 89.30, target 93.60, stop loss 87.

Mahesh M Ojha's stock picks

3] IDBI Bank: Buy at 82 to 84, targets 88, 92, 95, and 98, stop loss 78; and

4] IRB Infrastructure Developers: Buy at 53 to 54.50, targets 56, 58, and 60, stop loss 51.80.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for Monday

5] Paramount Communications: Buy at 76, target 81, stop loss 74 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 12:18 PM IST
