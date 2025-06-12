Subscribe

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 12 June 2025

Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — Lloyds Enterprises, NMDC Steel, Sterlite Technologies, Fedders Holding, and Ugar Sugar Works

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Jun 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: Experts believe market participants will closely track key economic data points, with US CPI data released on Wednesday, followed by the UK GDP print and India's CPI inflation reading, due on Thursday.
Stock market today: Experts believe market participants will closely track key economic data points, with US CPI data released on Wednesday, followed by the UK GDP print and India's CPI inflation reading, due on Thursday.(Photo: Pixabay)

Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market continued to trade volatile for the sixth straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended higher for the sixth straight session and finished at 25,141. The BSE Sensex gained 123 points and closed at 82,515, while the Bank Nifty index went off 169 points and closed at 56,459. Sectorally, oil & gas, IT, and pharma were the major gainers, demonstrating strength even in a consolidating market. However, Nifty PSU Banks, FMCG, and metal sectors ended the day in the red.

Advertisement

In a change from recent trends, the Nifty Mid-cap and Small-cap indices broke their winning streak today. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 Index fell by 0.49%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index went down by 0.53%. However, market breadth remained decisively positive, with advancing stocks significantly outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.24.

Stock market today

On the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Looking ahead, market participants will closely track key economic data points, with US CPI data released on Wednesday, followed by the UK GDP print and India's CPI inflation reading, due on Thursday. Positive developments on the US-China trade front and the India-EU FTA could influence sentiment and set the tone for near-term market direction."

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index, after consolidating since the last two days, witnessed a volatile session with the initial half progressed ahead to scale the 25,200 zones while post-lunch session succumbed to profit booking to end near the 25,150 level with sentiment slightly turning cautious. The index has the 25,000 zones as the near-term support, while on the upside, the 25,500 level can be expected in the coming sessions once there is a breach above the hurdle of 25,200 levels, with overall bias maintained strong."

"The Bank Nifty index has witnessed another session of profit booking to slip further from the peak made near the 57,000 zone, and with the 55,800 to 56,000 band maintained as the important support from the current level, the index is still in the strong territory but would need a decisive breach above the 57,000 level to anticipate for fresh upward move in the coming days to maintain the positive bias intact," Shiju Kuthupalakkal said.

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshil Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these five intraday stocks: Lloyds Enterprises, NMDC Steel, Sterlite Technologies, Fedders Holding, and Ugar Sugar Works.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

1] Lloyds Enterprises: Buy at 73, Target 83, Stop Loss 70.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under 100

2] NMDC Steel: Buy at 40 to 41, Targets 42.40, 43.80, 46, Stop Loss 38.80; and

Advertisement

3] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at 76.50 to 77, Targets 78.50, 80, 82, 85, Stop Loss 74.60.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under 100

4] Fedders Holding: Buy at 50, Targets 53, 54.80, Stop Loss 48.40.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day

5] Ugar Sugar Works: Buy at 51, Target 58, Stop Loss 48 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 12 June 2025
Read Next Story