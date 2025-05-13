Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 13 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following the relief from the ceasefire in India-Pakistan tension and encouraging developments in the US-China trade deal, the Indian stock market witnessed strong buying on Monday. The Nifty 50 index skyrocketed 916 points and closed at 24,924. The BSE Sensex finished 2,975 points higher at 82,429. The Bank Nifty index ended 1,787 points northward at 55,382. All the sectors ended in green, with IT, realty, and metal emerging as the top performers. In the broad market, the Mid-cap and Small-cap indices soared over 4% and outshone the frontline indices.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Looking ahead, market participants will closely track the release of key inflation data—India's CPI and the US Core CPI, both scheduled for Tuesday. Additionally, investors will watch Q4 results 2025 from major companies, including Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors, which could drive sector-specific momentum. Positive momentum in Indian markets is likely to continue, driven by easing geopolitical tensions, progress on trade deals, and improving signs of economic stability."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a big gap-up opening with Border Ceasefire news, which has indicated a robust move with the bulls gaining strength over the bears, closing above the previous peak of the 23,800 zone, and with further targets of 25,300 and 25,800 levels expected, the bias and sentiment have turned overall positive as of now. The important 200-DMA zone of the 24,050 level shall be the major support for the short term."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "The Bank Nifty formed a Morning Star candlestick pattern on the daily chart, indicating strength. The next key hurdle for Bank Nifty is located near the 56,000–56,100 zone, while major support is seen near 53,480. Traders are advised to hold long positions and consider booking profits around the 56,000-56,100 levels."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — recommended buying these five intraday stocks for today under ₹100: NMDC Steel, NMDC, IRB Infrastructure, Ola Electric Mobility, and Edelweiss.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks under ₹ 100 1] NMDC Steel: Buy at ₹36.12, Target ₹38.64, Stop Loss ₹34.85; and

2] NMDC: Buy at ₹68.08, Target ₹72.84, Stop Loss ₹65.69.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 3] IRB Infrastructure: Buy at ₹47 to ₹47.85, Targets ₹49, ₹51, ₹53, ₹55, Stop Loss ₹45.90; and

4] Edelweiss: Buy at ₹80 to ₹81, Targets ₹83.50, ₹85, ₹88, ₹90, Stop Loss ₹78.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock of the day 5] Ola Electric Mobility: Buy at ₹48.40, Target 50.90, Stop Loss ₹47.50.