Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 14 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following the sell-off trigger at overbought levels, the Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 346 points and closed at 24,578. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,281 points and closed at 81,148. The Bank Nifty index lost 442 points and closed at 54,940. Media and PSU Banks outperformed among the sectors, while IT and FMCG stocks lagged. Meanwhile, the Midcap and Smallcap segments showed resilience and outperformed key benchmark indices.

Advertisement

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The steel sector could come into focus with India's proposal to impose retaliatory tariffs on US steel and aluminium imports."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index, after the robust session witnessed some profit booking to cool off from the 24900-zone finding resistance and has arrived near the important support zone of 24,400 to 24,500 band where it can find some consolidation expecting for another round of fresh upward move in the coming days. The index would need to sustain the important level of 24,400 zone to maintain the overall bias intact, failing which there can be extended profit booking activity with 24,000 as the crucial support."

Advertisement

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Nifty Bank is holding above the mean of a flag pattern on the daily chart, suggesting that the decline remains within a controlled range. The support is placed at the hourly Supertrend, around 54,550. The recent correction appears to be an ordinary consolidation phase rather than a change in trend."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these five intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Dwarikesh Sugar, Dhani Services, NHPC, MSUMI, and Arihant Capital Markets.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh recommended stock 1] Dwarikesh Sugar: Buy at ₹42, Target ₹46, Stop Loss ₹40.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 2] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹59.50 to ₹60.50, Targets ₹62, ₹63.75, ₹66, ₹68, Stop Loss ₹57.80; and

3] NHPC: Buy at ₹82.50 to ₹83.50, Targets ₹87, ₹89, Stop Loss ₹80.80.

Sugandha's stock of the day 4] MSUMI: Buy at ₹56.50, Target ₹59, Stop Loss ₹55.20.

Advertisement

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 5] Arihant Capital: Buy at ₹70.50, Target ₹76, Stop Loss ₹68.