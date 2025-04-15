Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 15 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following positive sentiments after US President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause in the US tariffs recently imposed on its trade partners, the Indian stock market skyrocketed on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened upside at 22,695 and closed at 22,828, recording an intraday rise of 429 points. The BSE Sensex opened upside at 74,835 and closed at 75,157, logging an intraday 1310-point rally during the intraday trading session on Friday. Likewise, Bank Nifty today had a gap-up opening at 50,634, and the banking index closed at 50,995, logging over 750 points gain during Friday dealings.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the Indian markets to remain volatile, tracking global market cues, developments on the US tariffs and the Q4 corporate earning announcements. This week's key results include ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, Wipro, Angel One, Infosys, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, among others."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains positive. A sustainable move above 22,900 to 23,000 could quickly open the upside target of 23,400 to 23,500. Immediate support for the Nifty today is placed at 22,700."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP — Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Technically, the Bank Nifty index decisively crossed the key resistance zone of 50,750–50,800 and formed a big bullish candle on both daily and weekly charts, reflecting underlying strength. The breakout level of 50,750 will now act as immediate support, and as long as the index sustains above this level, it has the potential to rally towards 51,500–52,000. Hence, traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy."

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendation 1] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹53, target ₹58, stop loss ₹50.50.

Mehul Kothari's intraday stock for today 2] NTPC Green Energy: Buy at ₹94 to ₹95, target ₹106, stop loss ₹88.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 3] Reliance Power: Buy at ₹40, targets ₹44, ₹48, and ₹52, stop loss ₹36; and

4] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹90 to ₹90.50, targets ₹94, ₹96, and ₹100, stop loss ₹87.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 5] NMDC: Buy at ₹61.80, target ₹65.80, stop loss ₹59.50.