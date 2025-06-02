Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 2 June 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After showcasing a strong rally on Friday, the Indian stock market lost momentum and ended lower in the first session of the June 2025 series. The Nifty 50 index ended 82 points lower at 24,750, the BSE Sensex finished 182 points lower at 81,451, while the Bank Nifty index added 203 points and closed at 55,749. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were sharply higher by 57% compared to the previous session, mainly due to MSCI rebalancing-related trades. For the week, the Nifty registered a minor decline of 0.33%.

Advertisement

The Mid-cap and small-cap indices once again showcased their outperformance relative to the benchmark, though they, too, ended marginally lower. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index fell by a mere 0.06%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index corrected by just 0.03%. Market breadth turned negative, with declining stocks outpacing advancing ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 0.84.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect markets to maintain their positive momentum in June on the back of strong Q4 GDP numbers, hopes of RBI rate cut, and consistent institutional inflows."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed another session of consolidation near the 24,700 to 24,800 zone and with the bias maintained intact, can expect for further rise once a decisive breach above the 25,000 zone is confirmed, with upside targets of 26,300 and 27,200 levels achievable in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, on the downside, the 24,500 zone is positioned as the important and strong support level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

Advertisement

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed a significant pullback in the second half to gather strength and closed near the important hurdle at the 55800 zone with bias improving and anticipating a breakout above the 56,000 zone with strength indicated and can trigger for fresh upside targets of 57,700 and 60,300 in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, the near-term support shall be maintained near the 54500 zone, which needs to be sustained as of now," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] HCC: Buy at ₹34, Target ₹40, Stop Loss ₹32.

Mehul Kothari's stocks to buy today 2] Central Bank of India: Buy near ₹38.80, Target ₹41.50, Stop Loss ₹37; and

3] Delta Corp: Buy at ₹92, Target ₹96.50, Stop Loss ₹89.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Dhanlaxmi Bank: Buy at ₹31, Target ₹34.90, Stop Loss ₹28.80.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 5] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at ₹71.50, Target ₹80, Stop Loss ₹68 (Closing Basis).

Advertisement