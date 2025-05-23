Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 23 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following the weak global market sentiments after the fall in the US stock market, the Indian stock market witnessed intense sell-off pressure on Thursday. On Wednesday, all three major Wall Street indices posted their most considerable daily monthly losses. The Nifty 50 index crashed 203 points and closed at 24,609. The BSE Sensex nosedived 644 points and finished at 80,951, while the Bank Nifty index ended 133 points lower at 54,941.

There was broad-based selling in the Indian market, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices ending with losses of 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with FMCG and IT being the weakest performers, ending with losses of over 1% each.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "While the global cues are weighing on Indian markets, optimism over the US-India trade settlement and positive domestic macros are likely to keep the markets range-bound."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 with a gap down opening session witnessed a volatile session and breached below the important support of 24500 zone but managed to recover in the final hours to close the session near 24600 level with bias still maintained positive overall. The index would need to sustain above the 24500 zone, failing which the next crucial support would be the 200 period MA at around the 24000 level. On the upside, a decisive breach above the 25000 zone is necessary to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index continues to hover near the 55000 zone with no major directional witnessed for quite some time and, as mentioned earlier, is gripped between the 55700 and 54400 levels, which needs to be breached on either side to trigger a fresh directional move. The overall bias is cautiously positive, with most frontline banking stocks finding consolidation. The overall bias maintained positive," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five intraday stocks for today under ₹100: GMR Airports, Tracxn Technologies, Meghmani Organics, Jagran Prakashan, and Morepen Laboratories.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations 1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹88, Target ₹96, Stop Loss ₹85.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 2] Tracxn Technologies: Buy at ₹62 to ₹63, Targets ₹65, ₹67, ₹70, ₹72, Stop Loss ₹60.50; and

3] Meghmani Organics: Buy at ₹79 to ₹80, Targets ₹82, ₹85, ₹88, ₹90, Stop Loss ₹77.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 4] Jagran Prakashan: Buy on dips at ₹74.20, Target ₹77, Stop Loss ₹72.70.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 5] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹65, Target ₹73, Stop Loss ₹60.