Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 29 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market started the new week on a firm footing as the key benchmark indices witnessed robust buying. The Nifty 50 index surged 289 points and closed at 24,328, the BSE Sensex shot up over 1,000 points and closed at 80,218, while the Bank Nifty index finished 768 points higher at 55,432. Reliance Industries and State Bank of India (SBI) led from the front and bolstered key benchmark rallies during Monday deals. The market sentiment remained buoyant, with both mid-cap and small-cap segments echoing the positive trend.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "With Indian equities witnessing sustained buying interest, we expect the gradual upside move in the market to continue with some volatility on the back of geopolitical developments (India-Pakistan conflict). Meanwhile, stock/sector-specific action would continue because of ongoing Q4 results 2025 announcements. Key results on Tuesday include Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, BPCL, and Ambuja Cements, amongst others."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The near-term uptrend of Nifty remains intact. A sustainable move above 24,400 will negate the recent short-term bearish pattern and open a sharp upside towards the next resistance of around 24,600 to 24,800 in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,050."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said, "Nifty Bank continues to trade in a confident consolidation phase as it holds firm above its breakout neckline. Recent price action reflects a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers, and with the index hovering near its resistance, a breakout in either direction could determine the next major trend. The broader structure remains positive as long as the index sustains above the 54,000–54,300 support zone. A breakout above 56,000 could rejuvenate momentum, potentially unlocking an upside towards the 56,500."

"Until a clear breakout materializes, expect the market to remain range-bound. A decisive move beyond the upper band could invigorate bulls and set the stage for a sharp rally, whereas a breach below critical support could trigger mild profit-taking towards 53,500. Considering the recent strong rally, the current pause seems more like a healthy base-building phase before a fresh decisive move emerges," the SAMCO Securities expert added.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Vice President at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five intraday stocks for today under ₹100: NBCC India, Popular Vehicles, Rico Auto, Jindal Worldwide, and Restaurant Brands Asia.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendation 1] NBCC India: Buy at ₹98, Target ₹104, Stop Loss ₹95.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 2] Popular Vehicles: Buy at ₹98 to ₹99, Targets ₹102, ₹105, and ₹108, Stop Loss ₹96; and

3] Rico Auto: Buy at ₹64.50 to ₹65.30, Targets ₹67, ₹68.50, ₹70, ₹72, Stop Loss ₹62.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 4] Jindal Worldwide: Buy at ₹66.90, Target ₹69.80, Stop Loss ₹65.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 5] Restaurant Brands Asia: Buy at ₹82.50, Target ₹90, Stop Loss ₹78.