Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 29 January 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their two-day losing streak and settled within the positive territory in the previous session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to inject ₹1.5 lakh crore into the financial system.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 535.24 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 75,901.41. During the day, the benchmark surged 1,146.79 points or 1.52 per cent to hit a high of 76,512.96. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 128.10 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 22,957.25 on Tuesday.

Stock market today Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Nifty remained volatile throughout the session before closing below 23,000, reinforcing bearish sentiment in the market. In the near term, the index will likely remain under bearish control as long as it stays below 23,000 on a closing basis.”

“On the downside, immediate support is placed at 22,800, and a breach below this level could lead to a decline toward 22,500. Conversely, a close above 23,000 might provide some short-term relief to the market,” added De.

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd said,

"The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap up, witnessed buying interest and settled the day positively at 48,867. On the technical front, Bank Nifty has confirmed a bullish inverted hammer candle formed near the previous swing support.

According to this pattern, bullish momentum will likely continue as long as the index holds 47,840. On the upside, 49,200 and 49,500 will act as resistance points. Thus, traders are advised to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy in the Bank Nifty."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Research at Hensex Securities, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended five buy-or-sell stocks: Suzlon Energy, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Steel City Securities Ltd.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks 1. Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹50, target ₹55, stoploss ₹47

2. Central Bank of India: Buy on dips at ₹49.50, target ₹51.80, stoploss ₹48

Steel City Securities Ltd: Buy at ₹95, target ₹100, stoploss ₹93

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stocks for today 1. Punjab National Bank: Buy at ₹99-100, target ₹102-105-108+, stoploss ₹97

2. Equitas Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹64.50-65.50, target ₹67.50-69-72+, stoploss ₹62.50.