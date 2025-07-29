Subscribe

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 29 July 2025

Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — McLeod Russel India, Centrum Capital, GMR Airports, Geojit Financial Services, SPIC

Asit Manohar
Updated29 Jul 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, the underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak, and one may expect some more declines in the coming sessions.
Stocks to buy under 100: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended Monday's session on a weak note amid intensified sales pressure, driven by persistent FII outflows and negative cues from Asian peers. The Nifty 50 index opened flat and remained range-bound with heightened intraday volatility during the first half. However, intensified selling in the latter half of the session dragged the 50-stock index sharply lower, culminating in a close near the intraday low at 24,680.90, marking a decline of 156.10 points or 0.63%. The bearish sentiment remained intact on the broader market front, as both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices extended their losing streak, ending lower by 0.84% and 1.26%, respectively, reflecting sustained risk aversion across market capitalisations.

Sectorally, the market breadth was broadly negative, with the pharma index being the sole outperformer in an otherwise weak landscape. Realty stocks bore the brunt, nosediving 4%, followed by the media pack, which corrected 2.7%. Capital goods, metals, telecom, PSU banks, and private banking counters witnessed broad-based pressure, slipping between 1% and 1.5%.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak, and one may expect some more declines in the coming sessions. The next crucial lower support is around 24,500. Immediate resistance is placed at 24,800."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty, amid some volatile sessions in the first half, further lost steam and slipped down to arrive near the important support zone at the 56,000 level, with bias and sentiment getting into a cautious mode. The index would need to sustain the crucial support zone near the 50-DEMA level at the 56,000 zone, and a revival shall once again bring hopes for further upward move. In contrast, a decisive breach shall weaken the trend and can trigger fresh downward movement with the next major support positioned near the 54,400 zone," said Parekh.

Stocks to buy today under 100

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended these four intraday stocks for today under 100: McLeod Russel India, Centrum Capital, GMR Airports, Geojit Financial Services, and SPIC.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stock picks for today

1] McLeod Russel India: Buy at 40.78, Target 44, Stop Loss 39; and

2] Centrum Capital: Buy at 38.36, Target 41.50, Stop Loss 37.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

3] GMR Airports: Buy at 89.70, Target 95, Stop Loss 88.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under 100

4] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at 72.20, Target 74.50, Stop Loss 70.80.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under 100

5] SPIC: Buy at 97.50, Target 105, Stop Loss 95.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

