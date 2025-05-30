Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 30 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After a strong opening, the Indian stock market once again failed to sustain at higher levels and erased all its gains on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 81 points higher at 24,833, the BSE Sensex finished 320 points higher at 81,633, while the Bank Nifty index gained 129 points and closed at 55,546. Among the sectors, metal and realty were the top performers, while marginal pressure was witnessed in the PSU banking and FMCG segments. The Mid-cap and Small-cap indices extended their outperformance by ending the trade with gains of 0.55% and 0.59%, respectively.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to remain range-bound, with sector rotation and stock-specific movements driven by the final set of Q4 results on Friday, macro-economic indicators, and developments on the US tariff front."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index has been consolidating near the 24,750 zone for most of the session with the last hour finding some acceleration to close above the 24,800 zone with overall bias maintained positive and can expect for further upward movement in the coming days. As mentioned, the index must exceed the 25,000-level barrier to continue the upward journey. At the same time, on the downside, the 24500 zone is positioned as the important and strong support level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

"The Bank Nifty index continues to oscillate between the narrow range of 55,800 zone, which is acting as a tough hurdle, and on the downside is supported by the 54,400 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the positive bias intact. A decisive breach above the 55,800 level shall trigger a fresh upward move with targets of 57,700 and 60,300 levels achievable in the coming days," Shiju Kuthupalakkal said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President—Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet—recommended buying these five intraday stocks under ₹100: TTML, ABFRL, SEPC, Vascon, and HMT.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations 1] TTML: Buy at ₹76.50, Target ₹82, Stop Loss ₹74; and

2] ABFRL: Buy at ₹88.50, Target ₹93, Stop Loss ₹86.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 3] SEPC: Buy at ₹14.75 to ₹15, Targets ₹15.75, ₹16.50, ₹18, Stop Loss ₹12.50; and

4] Vascon: Buy at ₹54 to ₹54.75, Targets ₹56, ₹58, ₹60, Stop Loss ₹52.10.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 5] HMT: Buy at ₹55.60, Targets ₹59.50, ₹62, Stop Loss ₹54.