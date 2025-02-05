Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 5 February 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend five shares to buy or sell on Wednesday — IFCI, Alok Industries, GSS Infotech, Peninsula Land, and MTNL.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 Feb 2025, 06:18 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, the Nifty 50 index is expected to move upwards with the improvement in bias and sentiment.

Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market closed in the green after the indices rebounded on Tuesday despite concerns looming over weak quarterly earnings, foreign capital outflows, and uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.62 per cent higher at 23,739.25 points, compared to 23,361.05 points in the previous market session.

The BSE Sensex closed 1.81 per cent higher at 78,583.81 points, compared to 77,186.74 points in the previous stock market session. 

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “Nifty after a long time has indicated a strong bullish candle to close above the resistance barrier of 23,500 zone decisively to improve the bias and sentiment anticipating for fresh upward move in the coming days.”

“The index has moved past the significant 50EMA zone of 23,660 level to strengthen the trend and has opened the targets of 24,000 and 24,600 levels on the upside. The broader markets have also shown active participation to support the indices with strength indicated,” said the stock market expert

“Bank Nifty has indicated a strong move past the 50,000 zone to improve the overall bias and a decisive move past the significant 200 period MA at 50,850 levels shall further strengthen the trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming days with targets of 52,400 and 53,300 levels open. The index would have the immediate support of 49,400 level and with frontline banking stocks beginning to gain momentum, the overall sentiment looks positive,” said Parekh.

Intraday stocks for today under 100

On stocks to buy under 100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five intraday stocks for today: IFCI Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd, and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy under 100

1. IFCI Ltd. (IFCI): Buy at 52.20; Target at 54.30; Stop Loss at 50.90.

2. Alok Industries Ltd. (ALOKINDS): Buy at 18.40; Target at 19.30; Stop Loss at 17.80.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under 100

3. GSS Infotech Ltd. (GSS): Buy at 53-54.25; Target at 56-57.50-59+; Stop Loss below 51.

4. Peninsula Land Ltd. (PENINLAND): Buy at 35-36.50; Target at 37.50-39-41+; Stop Loss at below 33.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today

5. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL): Buy at 48.50; Target at 52.5; Stop Loss at 47 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment.

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 06:18 AM IST
