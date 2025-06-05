Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 5 June 2025

Stock market today: After losing for three straight sessions, the Indian stock market witnessed a trend reversal on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 77 points higher at 24,620, the BSE Sensex ended 260 points higher at 80,998, and the Bank Nifty index added 76 points and closed at 55,676. Eternal, Jio Financial and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while major losers were Bajaj Finserv, Trent, and Eicher Motors.

The Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices once again showcased their robust outperformance relative to the benchmark. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index rose by 0.71%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index advanced by 0.79%. Market breadth remained positive for the third consecutive day, with advancing stocks outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.10.

Trade setup for Thursday Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities, said, "The Nifty 50 index closed below its 20-day EMA for the second consecutive session. However, Nifty held its level above the previous swing low of 24462 registered on 22 May 2025. On the upside, a swing high of 24,845 would offer resistance to Nifty 50 index, while 24,500 is likely to act as strong support."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Structurally, the Nifty Bank index remains mildly bullish, holding above its short-term moving average. However, price action continues to lack momentum, with buyers hesitating to chase highs ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome later this week. This upcoming event will likely act as a directional resolution catalyst, potentially bringing sharp moves and volatility spikes. Unless the index decisively breaks below 55,300, the overall structure favours buying-on-dips, and the downside risk appears limited for now. A sustained move above the resistance of 56,150 could attract aggressive buying interest, but until that happens, the range trading strategy may remain valid."

Asked about the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, “We expect the market to remain in consolidation mode, tracking global markets and macro-economic cues, while stock-specific action will continue on the back of sectoral developments.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Belrise Industries, IOB, Shriram Properties, SJVN, and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] IOB: Buy at ₹41.20, Target ₹45, Stop Loss ₹40;

2] Belrise Industries: Buy at ₹97, Target ₹105, Stop Loss ₹95.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for today 3] Shriram Properties: Buy at ₹93 to ₹94.30, Targets ₹96, ₹98, ₹102, ₹105, Stop Loss ₹90.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 4] SJVN: Buy at ₹98.30, Target ₹101.50, Stop Loss ₹96.80.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 5] Jain Irrigation Systems: Buy at ₹61.50, Target ₹68, Stop Loss ₹58.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.