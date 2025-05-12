Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today after Indian-Pakistan ceasefire

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Despite showcasing resilience against the India-Pakistan war buzz, the Indian stock market witnessed sell-off pressure on the last two sessions last week. After going off on Thursday, key benchmark indices of Dalal Street came under sharp selling pressure on Friday. The Nifty 50 crashed 265 points, or 1.1%, to close slightly above the 24,000 mark at 24,008. The BSE Sensex tumbled 880 points, or 1.10%, marking its steepest intraday fall since April 7, to settle at 79,454.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Investors will continue to focus on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and India Pakistan news, with major companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Aeronautics scheduled to announce results. Key macroeconomic indicators such as India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) and US industrial production data will also be closely tracked for insights into the global economic outlook."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan are weighing heavily on the market. Further weakness from here could find strong cluster supports around 23800-23600 levels (weekly 10/20 period EMA and support as per change in polarity), and there is a possibility of an upside bounce occurring from the lows. Immediate resistance is placed at 24200."

When asked about the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “In the broader view, the momentum is probably going to stay skewed to the downside unless the index recovers the 55,000 mark. However, a sustained hold above 54,600 could be a springboard for the index to resume its upward trajectory in the coming sessions.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President—Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities—recommended buying these five intraday stocks for today under ₹100: MMTC, PNB, NBCC, Reliance Power, and Dhani Services.

Vaishali Parekh's recommended stocks 1] MMTC: Buy at ₹52, Target ₹56, Stop Loss ₹50.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations 2] PNB: Buy near ₹91, Target ₹97, Stop Loss ₹88; and

3] NBCC: Buy near ₹91.50, Target ₹100, Stop Loss ₹87.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 4] Reliance Power: Buy at ₹38.40, Target ₹41.20, Stop Loss ₹37.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 5] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹53, Target ₹57, Stop Loss ₹50.