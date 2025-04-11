Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today amid Trump’s tariffs flair

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Dragged by a decline in heavyweight banking and financial sector stocks as RBI's rate cut failed to lift investor sentiment on Dalal Street. All three frontline indices of the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 136 points and closed at 22,399. The BSE Sensex went off 379 points and closed at 73,847, while the Bank Nifty index finished 270 points lower at 50,240. Larsen & Toubro share price contributed the most to the index decline, decreasing 3.4%. Wipro shares had the most significant drop, falling 4.3%.

Both the Midcap and Small cap indices, along with the Benchmark Indices, witnessed profit booking. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 fell by 0.51% and 0.86%, respectively. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing ones, as the advance-decline ratio on the BSE stood at 0.67.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Indian equities are expected to remain volatile until further clarity on the US tariff front, while the onset of quarterly earnings season could drive stock/sector-specific movements."

Donald Trump's tariffs in focus Pointing towards Trump's tariffs, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "Domestic equity indices are expected to take cues from Wall Street's stellar performance on April 9, where the S&P 500 surged by 9.5%, its strongest single-day gain since October 2008. This rally was largely driven by US President Donald Trump's unexpected move to delay the imposition of hefty reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners (excluding China) by 90 days. However, tariffs on autos and metals will remain intact, and a universal 10% tariff will also stay in place."

Global markets today "This development boosted global risk appetite and will likely support domestic sentiment soon. That said, the positive momentum lost steam on April 10 as Wall Street indices surrendered some gains amid intensifying trade tensions with China. In a retaliatory move, China raised tariffs on US imports to 84% from 34%, prompting President Trump to respond with a total tariff hike on Chinese goods to 145%. This escalating trade war is expected to create an economically uncertain global environment, adding volatility to financial markets worldwide," the SS WealthStreet expert said.

Nifty 50 today On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "While heightened volatility is anticipated, the benchmark index-Nifty is likely to track the movements seen in US indices over the past two sessions. A sharp initial uptick is expected in today's trade, reflecting the global optimism witnessed on April 9. However, upside momentum will likely face resistance in the 22,900 to 23,100 zone, limiting further gains. Investors should remain cautious as the evolving global trade landscape injects uncertainty into the markets."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these five intraday stocks for today: IDBI Bank, NHPC, NFL, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and BL Kashyap.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock pick 1] IDBI Bank: Momentum buy at ₹78.79, target ₹85, stop loss of ₹76.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stock for today 2] NHPC: Buy at ₹84, target ₹90, stop loss ₹81.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] NFL: Buy at ₹76, target ₹79.50, stop loss ₹74.40.

Mahesh M Ojha's buy or sell stock 4] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹38 to ₹39, targets ₹40.50, ₹42, and ₹44, stop loss below ₹37.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 5] BL Kashyap: Buy at ₹50.50, target ₹55, stop loss ₹48 (Closing Basis).