Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four Intraday stocks for today — 11 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The downside momentum continued in the Indian stock market for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index ended 178 points lower at the 23,381 mark, the BSE Sensex corrected 548 points and closed at 77,311, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 177 points down at 49,981. The bloodbath in the Mid-cap and the Small-cap segments proved particularly severe. The Nifty Mid-cap index bore the brunt of the selling spree, nosediving 2.1% to 52,471, significantly underperforming its large-cap counterparts, registering a relatively modest decline of 1%.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains negative. Having moved below the crucial support of the 23,400 mark, one may expect the market to slide down to 23,200 and lower in the short term. Immediate resistance for the Nifty today is placed at 23,500 levels."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Technically, the Bank Nifty has formed a small red candle near its previous breakout point of 49,650. As long as Bank Nifty remains above the support level of 49,650, a buy-on-dips strategy should be implemented for Bank Nifty. On the upside, 50,600 will act as a stiff resistance for Bank Nifty in the short term.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these four shares: Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NBCC (India), J&K Bank, and BL Kashyap and Sons.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 1] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Buy at ₹53.90, target ₹55.50, stop loss ₹52.90.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 2] NBCC: Buy at ₹89 to ₹90.50, targets ₹92.50, ₹94, 96, ₹98, and ₹100, stop loss below ₹86; and

3] J&K Bank: Buy at ₹96 to ₹97.25, targets ₹98.50, ₹100, and ₹102, stop loss below ₹94.

Anshul Jain's buy or sell stock 4] BL Kashyap and Sons: Buy at ₹61.50, target ₹65, stop loss ₹60 (closing basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.