Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four intraday stocks for today — 13 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market demonstrated resilience in a highly volatile session, though closing marginally lower on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index went off 26 points and closed at the 23,045 mark, the BSE Sensex lost 122 points and finished at 76,171, whereas the Nifty Bank index ended 76 points higher at 49,479. Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries emerged as the primary drag on the index, declining 1.5%, while Mahindra & Mahindra experienced the steepest fall of 3.2%. Metal, PSU Banks, and Financial Services showed strength sector-wise, while the Reality, Oil & Gas, and Auto sectors faced selling pressure.

The mid-cap and the small-cap segments demonstrated similar resilience. Despite early turbulence, both indices recovered substantially from their intraday lows—the Midcap index bounced back 2.8%, while the Smallcap index surged 3.5%. However, they still ended the day down 0.26%. Market breadth remained negative, with the advance-decline ratio at 0.64.

Stock market today On triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Market sentiment remained cautious amid concerns over US tariffs, Fed Chair Powell's hawkish stance on interest rates, and persistent FII outflows. Investors will closely track Prime Minister Modi's two-day US visit, where discussions are expected to cover key strategic issues, including trade, defence, economic cooperation, and immigration policies with President Donald Trump. Additionally, the focus will be on the final leg of corporate earnings, with Hindalco and United Breweries among the key companies set to report results on Thursday."

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The larger degree bearish pattern like lower tops and bottoms is visible on the daily chart, and the Nifty is now sliding down to form a new lower bottom below the swing low of January at 22,786 levels. However, any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 23,200 levels."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “The Bank Nifty has formed a spinning bottom candle on the daily scale, indicating uncertainty. The low of the spinning bottom candle at 48,734 will serve as support, while the high at 49,702 will act as an immediate hurdle. Traders should closely monitor these levels for potential opportunities.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities—recommended these four shares: HFCL, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Patel Engineering, and GMR Power.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 1] HFCL: Buy at ₹90.50, target ₹93, stop loss ₹88.90.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 2] Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Buy at ₹73 to ₹74, targets ₹76, ₹79, ₹81, and ₹85, stop loss below ₹71; and

3] Patel Engineering: Buy at ₹45 to ₹45.75, targets ₹46.75, ₹48, and ₹50, stop loss below ₹43.70.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock 4] GMR Power: Buy at ₹107, target ₹112, stop loss ₹104.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.