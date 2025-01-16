Hello User
Next Story
Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four intraday stocks for today — 16 January 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four intraday stocks for today — 16 January 2025

Asit Manohar

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four intraday stocks for today — Bank of Maharashtra, NBCC, Rattanindia, and Punjab & Sind Bank

Stock market today: According to experts, the near-term trend of Nifty is still weak.

Stocks to buy under 100: On account of strong buying in Dalal Street heavyweight Reliance Industries shares ahead of the Q3 results 2025, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended higher for the second straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 52 points higher at 23,228; the BSE Sensex ended 224 points higher at 76,724; the Nifty Bank index added 54 points and closed at 48,783. Among sectoral indices, Information Technology, Realty, and Consumer Durables led the advances, while Healthcare, Pharma, and Media sectors faced the steepest declines. The broader market demonstrated strength, with the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small-cap 100 indices outperforming the benchmark, rising 0.41% and 0.56%, respectively. Market breadth remained positive, with an advance-decline ratio of 1.19.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 Index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The near-term trend of Nifty is still weak. A sustainable move above the hurdle 23300-23350 levels could further strengthen the upside bounce in the market. At the lows, 23050 will be a crucial support for the market."

On the outlook of the Nifty Bank Index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened positively, witnessed a see-saw move on either side and settled the day on a marginally positive note at 48,752. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty, on a daily scale, has formed a small red candle, indicating uncertainty. However, the index is still below its 250-day Simple Moving Average (250-DSMA) hurdle, around 49,900. On the downside, 47,900 levels will immediately support the index. As long as Bank Nifty maintains below 49,900 levels, traders are advised to follow a sell-on-rise strategy."

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding intraday stocks for today under 100, market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investmant and Securities—recommended buying these four shares: Bank of Maharashtra, NBCC (India), Rattanindia Enterprises, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stocks for today

1] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at 50.90, target 54, stop loss 48.90; and

2] NBCC (India): Buy at 86, target 90, stop loss 83.70.

Mahesh M Ojha's share to buy today

3] Punjab & Sind Bank: Buy at 45.50 to 46.50, targets 48, 50, 52 and 55, stop loss 44.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy today

4] Rattanindia Enterprises: Buy at 69.80, target 74, stop loss 68.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
