Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy on Monday — 27 January 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Downside momentum continued in the Indian stock market on Friday after a slight upside bounce on two previous sessions. The Nifty 50 index finished 114 points lower at the 23,090 mark, the BSE Sensex went down 329 points and closed at 76,190, whereas the Bank Nifty Index ended 232 points lower at 48,356. After Thursday's pullback rally, the Mid-cap and the Small-cap indices resumed their downward journey. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 plunged by 1.55%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 plummeted 2.35%. This sharp fall in the mid and small-cap space was further reflected in the advance-decline ratio, which stood at 0.36 levels on the BSE, the lowest since 13 January. For January, the Nifty Small-cap Index is down by 9.5% against a 2.35% fall in the Nifty.

Advertisement

The Nifty IT index emerged as the best-performing sector for the third straight session, led by gains in stocks like Mphasis, Wipro, and Persistent Systems. Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the most to the index decline, decreasing 1.4%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. had the most significant drop, falling 5.0%. Among the sectoral Indices, Nifty Reality, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Pharma were significant losers, while Nifty IT and FMCG were the only sectors to end in the green.

Stock market strategy Asked about the outlook of the Indian stock market, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, said, "Domestic equities are expected to trade within a broad range with some volatility amidst the Q3 result 2025 season, unfolding of US President Trump's economic policies and the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday (1st Feb' 25). PSU and capex-themed stocks such as railway, defence, and capital goods will be in focus ahead of the Budget 2025."

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The near-term trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak. A slide below the immediate support of 22975 levels could open the next downside towards 22800 levels. Any upside bounce towards 23350-23400 could be a sell-on-rise opportunity."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened on a negative note, saw heavy volatility, and finally settled the day on a negative note at 48,368. Technically speaking, Bank Nifty, on a daily scale, has formed a red candle, indicating weakness. However, the index defended the support of 48,000. If the index holds 48,000 levels, a pullback rally towards 49,000-49,500 could be possible. Conversely, sustaining below 48,000 levels could extend further weakness."

Advertisement

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these four shares to buy on Monday: GMR Airports, Mukta Arts, IFCI, and NACL Industries.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 1] GMR Airports: Buy on a dip at ₹68, target ₹71.70, stop loss ₹66.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 2] Mukta Arts: Buy at ₹87 to ₹88.50, targets ₹90, ₹94, ₹98, and ₹100, stop loss below ₹85; and

Advertisement

3] IFCI: Buy at ₹52 to ₹53.50, targets ₹56, ₹58, and ₹60, stop loss below ₹50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for Monday 4] NACL Industries: Buy at ₹65, target ₹69, stop loss ₹63.