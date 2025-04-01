Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 1 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market closed in the red on Friday, March 28, after the final trading session of the 2024-25 fiscal year, as investors remained cautious of the upcoming tariffs from US President Donald Trump. The Nifty 50 index closed 72 points lower at 23,519.35 points after Friday's market session, compared to 23,591.95 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 191 points lower at 77,414.92 points compared to 77,606.43 points at the previous stock market close. The Nifty Bank index finished marginally lower at 51,564.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "FIIs were net buyers of over ₹11,000 crore on Thursday, turning net FII flows positive for March’25 by ₹6,300 crores, which extended support to the domestic market sentiment. The market will closely monitor the outcome of the US-India trade talks and are expected to remain in consolidation mode with a positive bias on hopes of continued FII buying interest."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The near-term uptrend of Nifty remains intact, and the downward correction from the highs has not damaged the underlying uptrend so far. Immediate support is placed at 23,400 (200-day EMA), and overhead resistance will be watched around 23,650 and next 23,850 for this truncated week."

Asked about the Nifty Bank outlook, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "On the daily chart, Bank Nifty formed a small red candle, while on the weekly scale, it registered a green candle, reflecting underlying strength. The index holds above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), reinforcing a positive outlook. On the upside, 51,850 and 52,000 are key resistance levels, and a sustained move above 52,000 could trigger further upside. Traders should maintain a "buy on dips" strategy for Bank Nifty as long as the index stays above the 200-DSMA support of 51,000."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these four shares: MGEL, PILITA, Filatex India, and Morepen Laboratories.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1] MGEL: Buy at ₹15.12, target ₹16.30, stop loss ₹14.60; and

2] PILITA: Buy at ₹14.54, target ₹15.60, stop loss ₹14.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 3] Filatex India: Buy at ₹37, target ₹38.70, stop loss ₹36.20.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹48.50, target ₹51, stop loss ₹47.