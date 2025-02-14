Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 14 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After showing a sustainable upside bounce from lower support on Wednesday, the Indian stock market failed to sustain the intraday gains on Thursday and closed the day lower. The Nifty 50 index edged marginally lower at 23,031, the BSE Sensex went off 32 points and closed at 76,138, whereas the Bank Nifty index dipped 119 points and finished at 49,359. The Pharma and Metal sectors were the top performers, while IT and PSU Banks lagged.

Stock market today On triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, " We expect domestic equities to react to the outcome of the Modi-Trump meeting and the last set of Q3 results today."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares, said, "The Nifty 50 index formed consecutive Doji candlesticks (Long-Legged Doji followed by Gravestone Doji), signalling uncertainty while also defending the key levels of 23,200 on the upside and 22,800 on the downside. A decisive movement on either side is necessary for a clear direction in the market."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “Despite the ongoing weakness, Nifty Bank has managed to sustain above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which is placed at 49,270, indicating some resilience. However, for any meaningful recovery to take shape, the index must decisively cross and sustain above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 50,130. Nifty Bank continues to trade below key moving averages, with immediate support at 48,700. The index may consolidate for a few sessions, and unless 50,130 is decisively breached, the uptrend will likely remain subdued.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended four intraday stocks for today: Jain Irrigation Systems, Trident, Manali Petrochemicals, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stocks for today 1] Jain Irrigation Systems: Buy at ₹64, target ₹66.60, stop loss ₹62.30; and

2] Trident: Buy at ₹28.40, target ₹29.60, stop loss ₹27.70.

Mahesh M Ojha's buy or sell stocks 3] Manali Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹59.50 to ₹60.25, targets ₹62, ₹64, ₹67 and ₹70, stop loss below ₹58; and

4] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹48.50 to ₹49.25, targets ₹51, ₹53, and ₹55, stop loss ₹below ₹47.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.