Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 16 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Propelled by strong buying interest in metal, auto, IT, and realty stocks, the Indian stock market finished higher for the second straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 395 points and closed at 25062, the highest since 14 October 2024. The BSE Sensex surged 1,200 points and closed at 82,530. The Bank Nifty index went up 554 points and closed at 55,355. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were 10% higher compared to the previous session, marking the highest turnover since March 27, 2025.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices continued their upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive day. Both Indices underperformed the benchmark indices, where the Nifty Midcap 100 Index gained 0.7%, while the Nifty Smallcap Index rose by 0.54%. Market breadth remained positive for the fourth consecutive session, with advancing shares significantly outnumbering declining ones, resulting in an advance-decline ratio of two on the BSE.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Investors now await key global data releases—U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Retail Sales, and Japan's GDP—which could guide near-term market direction. On the earnings front, results from Hyundai Motors, BHEL, CreditAccess Grameen, and Eureka Forbes are due on Friday—potentially driving stock-specific action."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, 'The Nifty 50 index amid high volatility witnessed a robust move to strongly breach above the 25,000 zone with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to strengthen the trend, anticipating a further rise in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, the index has triggered a breakout. It has opened the gates for fresh upside targets of 25,400 and 25,800 levels with major support now positioned near the 24,500 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

Asked about the outlook of Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, “As long as the Bank Nifty index sustains above 54,850, the trend remains sloped to the upside. A decisive close above 55,600 could open the door for a move toward 56,098.70, the recent all-time high.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding shares to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investent and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: International Conveyors, SPIC, and South Indian Bank, and Shree Digvijay Cement.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] International Conveyors: Buy at ₹81.36, Target ₹87, Stop Loss ₹78; and

2] SPIC: Buy at ₹88.61, Target ₹95, Stop Loss ₹85.50.

Mehul Kothari's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 3] South Indian Bank: Buy at ₹27.50, Target ₹29.50, Stop Loss ₹26.20.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy under ₹ 100 4] Shree Digvijay Cement: Buy at ₹79.50, Target ₹90, Stop Loss ₹75.