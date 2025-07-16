Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today - 16 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The stock market bulls returned to Dalal Street on Tuesday, July 15, as investors lapped up banking and financial stocks amid rate cut expectations by the RBI.

The retail inflation slowed to a more than six-year low of 2.10% in June, spurring more rate cuts of 25-50 bps by the RBI in the upcoming policy meetings. Against this backdrop, both Sensex and Nifty snapped their four-day losing run and closed in the green.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.45% higher at 25,195.80 and the BSE Sensex added 0.39% to 82,570.91. The indices had lost almost 1.7% in the last four sessions.

The buying action also remained firm in the broader markets, as both the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices added nearly 1%. Sectorally, all 13 major indices on the NSE settled higher.

Stock market today Analysts expect the market to remain in consolidation mode, with stock-specific action likely to remain high.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that we expect the market to continue its consolidation in the near term, with stock-specific movements driven by Q1FY26 earnings outcomes and guidance from the management.

"Meanwhile, all eyes are on the India-US trade deal as a dedicated team from India's Commerce Ministry has reached Washington for negotiations," Khemka added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the technical outlook for Nifty 50, Mandar Bhojane, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking Private, said, "Nifty witnessed a sharp bounce after retesting the 25,000 major support level. A close above 25,250, which is also above the 20-day EMA, could signal a bullish continuation. If sustained, the index may move towards 25,400 and 25,600 as the next resistance levels."

A bullish "morning star" candlestick formation near support further strengthens the case for a short-term uptrend, he said. "Immediate support remains at 25,000, and traders holding long positions can maintain a stop-loss at this level while aiming for targets of 25,700 and 26,000," Bhojane added.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommend buying these four intraday stocks under ₹100: Suzlon Energy, Yes Bank, Morepen Labs and Bodal Chemicals.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 1. Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹67.17; Target price at ₹72; Stop loss at ₹64.81

2. Yes Bank: Buy at ₹20.46; Target price at ₹21.90; Stop loss at ₹19.74

Anshul Jain's intraday stock picks 3. Morepen Labs: Buy at ₹63; Target price at ₹67; Stop loss at ₹60

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today 4. Bodal Chemicals: Buy at ₹76.88; Target price at ₹81; Stop loss at ₹75

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.