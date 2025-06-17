Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 17 June 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Extending the recovery from Friday's lows, the Indian stock market opened with an upside gap and ended higher on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 229 points higher at 24,946, the BSE Sensex ended 677 points higher at 81,796, while the Bank Nifty index gained 417 points and closed at 55,944. BEL, HDFC Life and SBI Life emerged as major gainers on the Nifty. At the same time, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy and Sun Pharma bore the brunt of significant selling pressure, ultimately closing the session as major losers.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 extended the gains further ahead with a steady rise as the day progressed and closed above the 24,900 zone with sentiment much better placed and anticipating further positive developments in the coming sessions. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the crucial and important support zone near the 24,500 zone, and a decisive move above the 25,200 level shall trigger a fresh rise in the coming days to strengthen the trend."

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed a significant recovery from the low made near the 55150 zone in the previous session and ended with a much optimistic note near the 56,000 zone with most of the banking stocks showing a decent bounce back and improving the bias to anticipate for further upward movement for the index. Once again, a decisive move above the 56,000 zone is confirmed; it shall turn the bias positive and with near-term support positioned near the 55,000 level, one can expect the index to retest the peak zone of 57,000 levels in the coming days," Shiju Kuthupalakkal said.

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: GMR Airports, Sigachi Industries, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, and Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB).

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹83.70, Target ₹87, Stop Loss ₹82.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stock for today 2] Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: Buy at ₹81 to ₹81.90, Targets ₹83.50, ₹85, ₹87, ₹90, Stop Loss ₹79.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stock to buy under ₹ 100 3] PSB: Buy at ₹31, Targets ₹33, ₹34.70, Stop Loss ₹29.80.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] Sigachi Industries: Buy at ₹58.50, Target ₹67, Stop Loss ₹55 (Closing Basis).