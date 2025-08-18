Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 18 August 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market finally snapped a six-week losing streak as extreme oversold conditions and supportive global cues lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended the week with gains of around 1%, though momentum remained muted due to persistent foreign outflows.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their aggressive selling, offloading nearly ₹10,000 crore in the cash market, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) absorbed the pressure with strong buying worth ₹19,000 crore. Broader markets staged a recovery across sectors, led by pharma and auto stocks, though FMCG lagged.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "Bulls are expected to cheer PM Modi's announcement of GST reforms in his Independence Day speech. PM Modi has hinted at next-generation GST reforms by Diwali 2025, which is expected to boost consumption in India because GST is a consumption-oriented tax levied nationwide. As per the reports, the Government of India (GoI) has proposed shifting nearly 99% goods from the 12% GST slab to 5% and the same number of goods from the 28% GST slab to 18%. The market may try to discount the GST reform, and we may see strong buying in consumption-oriented segments like FMCG, consumer durables, agriculture, etc."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty on the weekly chart formed a reasonable positive candle that reversed the previous six losing weeks. The placement of cluster supports around 24,300-24,200 levels could offer strong support for any weakness from here. However, a sustainable upmove above the hurdle of 24,700 could open further upside towards the 25,000 mark in the near term."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index has been witnessing a narrow range-bound movement for quite some time, gripped between the 55,000 and 55,700 zone, desperately waiting for a decisive breakout on either side to get clarity and confirm a directional move in the coming days. With the index precariously placed at the current juncture, as said earlier, a decisive breach below the 54,400 zone shall trigger intensified selling pressure overall weakening the trend, with the next major support positioned near the important 200-period SMA at the 52,700 zone."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS Wealth; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended these four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: IRB Infrastructure, Edelweiss Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Lloyds Engineering.

Mehul Kothari's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] IRB Infrastructure: Buy at ₹45, Target ₹49, Stop Loss ₹43; and

2] Edelweiss Financial Services: Buy at ₹96, Target ₹102, Stop Loss ₹93.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Buy at ₹37.70, Targets ₹40.70, ₹42, Stop Loss ₹35.90.

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks 4] Lloyds Engineering: Buy at ₹69.50, Target ₹75, Stop Loss ₹67.