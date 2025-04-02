Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 2 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market began the new financial year 2025-26 with a sharp decline as major indices plummeted nearly 2%, reflecting anxieties surrounding the economic implications of US President Donald Trump's imminent reciprocal tariffs scheduled for implementation from April 2, 2025. The Nifty 50 index crashed 353 points and closed at 23,165, the BSE Sensex tanked 1390 points and closed at 76,024, while the Bank Nifty index nosedived 737 points and closed at 50,827.

Smaller stocks outperformed the key benchmark indices on the first day of FY26. After four days, advancing shares outnumbered declining ones, and the advance-decline ratio stood at two on BSE, the highest since 21 March 2025.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The India VIX rose 8.37% to 13.78, reflecting heightened market fluctuations. With global trade policies in focus, volatility is expected to remain elevated over the next few days."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The present weakness in the market seems to be a healthy correction after a recent sharp uptrend. Nifty could find support around 23,000 before showing another round of upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 23,400."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty Index breached support near the 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) and formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, indicating weakness. On the downside, the next major support for the index is placed near 50,650, while 51,020 will act as an immediate hurdle, where the 200-DSMA is positioned.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, AVP — Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: MRO-Tek Realty, IRB Infrastructure, HFCL, and Sportking India.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 1] MRO-Tek Realty: Buy at ₹60, target ₹65 and ₹70, and stop loss ₹57.

Vaishali Parekh's share to buy under ₹ 100 2] IRB Infrastructure: Buy at ₹46, target ₹49, stop loss ₹44.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] HFCL: Buy at ₹80.20, target ₹82.60, stop loss ₹78.70.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy under ₹ 100 4] Sportking India: Buy at ₹82.40, target ₹85.50, stop loss ₹81.