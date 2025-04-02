Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 2 April 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — MRO-Tek Realty, IRB Infrastructure, HFCL, and Sportking India

Asit Manohar
Updated2 Apr 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 23,400.
Stock market today: According to experts, immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 23,400.

Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market began the new financial year 2025-26 with a sharp decline as major indices plummeted nearly 2%, reflecting anxieties surrounding the economic implications of US President Donald Trump's imminent reciprocal tariffs scheduled for implementation from April 2, 2025. The Nifty 50 index crashed 353 points and closed at 23,165, the BSE Sensex tanked 1390 points and closed at 76,024, while the Bank Nifty index nosedived 737 points and closed at 50,827.

Smaller stocks outperformed the key benchmark indices on the first day of FY26. After four days, advancing shares outnumbered declining ones, and the advance-decline ratio stood at two on BSE, the highest since 21 March 2025.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The India VIX rose 8.37% to 13.78, reflecting heightened market fluctuations. With global trade policies in focus, volatility is expected to remain elevated over the next few days."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The present weakness in the market seems to be a healthy correction after a recent sharp uptrend. Nifty could find support around 23,000 before showing another round of upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 23,400."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty Index breached support near the 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) and formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, indicating weakness. On the downside, the next major support for the index is placed near 50,650, while 51,020 will act as an immediate hurdle, where the 200-DSMA is positioned.”

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding shares to buy under 100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, AVP — Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: MRO-Tek Realty, IRB Infrastructure, HFCL, and Sportking India.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stock for today under 100

1] MRO-Tek Realty: Buy at 60, target 65 and 70, and stop loss 57.

Vaishali Parekh's share to buy under 100

2] IRB Infrastructure: Buy at 46, target 49, stop loss 44.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock

3] HFCL: Buy at 80.20, target 82.60, stop loss 78.70.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy under 100

4] Sportking India: Buy at 82.40, target 85.50, stop loss 81.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 2 April 2025
MoreLess
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.