Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 2 May 2025

Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — MMTC, Suzlon Energy, NMDC, and HFCL

Asit Manohar
Updated2 May 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, the overall trend for the Nifty 50 index remains bullish, as it continues to trade above all key moving averages.
Stock market today: According to experts, the overall trend for the Nifty 50 index remains bullish, as it continues to trade above all key moving averages. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market continued to trade sideways for yet another session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally lower at 24,334, the BSE Sensex went off 46 points and closed at 80,242, and the Bank Nifty index corrected 304 points and closed at 55,087. The real estate, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors led the gainers. Conversely, the PSU banking, media, and financial services sectors bore the brunt of the selling pressure, registering the most significant losses.

The mid-cap and smallcap spaces experienced underperformance relative to the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index shed 0.85%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index witnessed a more pronounced decline of 1.73%. The trend of declining shares outnumbering advancing ones continued for the fifth consecutive day, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 0.33 on BSE.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to trade in a range-bound manner with stock/sector-specific action, driven by Q4 results 2025 announcements. Key results on Thursday include Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports, Eternal, and Home First Finance, while Marico, IOB, and Godrej Properties, amongst others, report their results on Friday."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities, said, "The overall trend for the Nifty 50 index remains bullish, as it continues to trade above all key moving averages. Immediate support for the Nifty today is placed at 24150, below which it could further fall towards 23,870. On the higher side, the 24,450 to 24,500 band will continue acting as a significant resistance band."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “The Bank Nifty index has formed a red candle following a shooting star, indicating underlying weakness. On the upside, 56,000 will act as a stiff hurdle for the index, while 54,450 will be a major support on the downside. A firm break below 54,450 could trigger a fresh round of selling pressure in the Bank Nifty index; however, until that support is decisively breached, the index will likely remain in a consolidation phase within the 54,450 to 56,000 range.”

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended four intraday stocks for today under 100: MMTC, Suzlon Energy, NMDC, and HFCL.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today under 100

1] MMTC: Buy at 54 to 56, Targets 58, 60, 62, and 65, Stop Loss 52;

2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at 55 to 56.50, Targets 58, 59.50, and 61, Stop Loss 53.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under 100

3] NMDC: Buy at 64.40, Target 67.50, Stop Loss 63.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock

4] HFCL: Buy at 79, Target 90, Stop Loss 75 (Closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 2 May 2025
MoreLess
First Published:2 May 2025, 07:52 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.