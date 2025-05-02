Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 2 May 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market continued to trade sideways for yet another session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally lower at 24,334, the BSE Sensex went off 46 points and closed at 80,242, and the Bank Nifty index corrected 304 points and closed at 55,087. The real estate, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors led the gainers. Conversely, the PSU banking, media, and financial services sectors bore the brunt of the selling pressure, registering the most significant losses.

The mid-cap and smallcap spaces experienced underperformance relative to the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index shed 0.85%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index witnessed a more pronounced decline of 1.73%. The trend of declining shares outnumbering advancing ones continued for the fifth consecutive day, with the BSE advance-decline ratio at 0.33 on BSE.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to trade in a range-bound manner with stock/sector-specific action, driven by Q4 results 2025 announcements. Key results on Thursday include Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports, Eternal, and Home First Finance, while Marico, IOB, and Godrej Properties, amongst others, report their results on Friday."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities, said, "The overall trend for the Nifty 50 index remains bullish, as it continues to trade above all key moving averages. Immediate support for the Nifty today is placed at 24150, below which it could further fall towards 23,870. On the higher side, the 24,450 to 24,500 band will continue acting as a significant resistance band."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “The Bank Nifty index has formed a red candle following a shooting star, indicating underlying weakness. On the upside, 56,000 will act as a stiff hurdle for the index, while 54,450 will be a major support on the downside. A firm break below 54,450 could trigger a fresh round of selling pressure in the Bank Nifty index; however, until that support is decisively breached, the index will likely remain in a consolidation phase within the 54,450 to 56,000 range.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: MMTC, Suzlon Energy, NMDC, and HFCL.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 1] MMTC: Buy at ₹54 to ₹56, Targets ₹58, ₹60, ₹62, and ₹65, Stop Loss ₹52;

2] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹55 to ₹56.50, Targets ₹58, ₹59.50, and ₹61, Stop Loss ₹53.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] NMDC: Buy at ₹64.40, Target ₹67.50, Stop Loss ₹63.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock 4] HFCL: Buy at ₹79, Target ₹90, Stop Loss ₹75 (Closing Basis).