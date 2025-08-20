Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 20 August 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended gains for the fourth session amid strong global cues. Investor sentiment remained buoyed by reports of a streamlined Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, expected to boost spending and fuel consumption. The Nifty 50 index started the session flat; however, it gained momentum as the session progressed to form an intraday high of 25,012 in the mid-session. The 50-stock index thereafter consolidated in a range to close just below the 25,000 levels. At close, the Sensex was up 370 points or 0.46% at 81,644, and the Nifty was up 103 points or 0.42% at 24,980.

Among sectors, except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with telecom, FMCG, media, auto, and oil and gas up 1%- 2% each. The Nifty midcap 100 and small cap 100 indices rose 0.97% and 0.7%, respectively.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Positive momentum is likely to continue, supported by sector-specific relief measures, ongoing government policy support, and robust institutional flows. These factors are expected to sustain market activity and drive confidence across key sectors over the near term."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One, said, "Given the broad-based participation and intraday dips getting absorbed, we expect the positive momentum to continue. Prices could test the 61.8% retracement around 25,150, and a move beyond this golden ratio would technically open doors eventually toward the recent swing high of 25,670. The sharp upward slope of the RSI smoothed indicator also reinforces this positive bias. Hence, traders are advised to adopt a ‘buy-on-dips’ approach. Immediate support lies at 24,850 (last two sessions’ low), while 24,700 remains a strong support. On the sectoral front, thematic moves around GST updates continue to create buzz, and traders should stay focused on such spaces for potential outperformance."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty index may face resistance near 56,100–56,150, while a move above this zone would lift the index higher. The support is placed at 55,600, followed by 55,500. Until Nifty Bank closes decisively above 56,150, the outlook stays cautious, and any intraday rise may meet resistance. A buy on dip approach is reasonable as long as 55,500–55,450 holds on a closing basis."

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's stock to buy under ₹ 100 1] MMTC: Buy at ₹65.30, Target ₹70, Stop Loss ₹63.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy under ₹ 100 2] Ola Electric Mobility: Buy at ₹44.20, Targets ₹47, ₹48.30, Stop Loss ₹41.80; and

3] Patel Engineering: Buy at ₹38.20, Targets ₹41, ₹42.90, Stop Loss ₹36.40.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock to buy today 4] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at ₹75.50, Target ₹80, Stop Loss ₹72.

