Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 22 April 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — Texmo Pipes, Geojit Financial Services, Sterlite Technologies, and Suzlon Energy

Asit Manohar
Updated22 Apr 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Stock market today: Experts expect positive momentum to continue in the market, supported by strong domestic cues and stock/sector-specific movements triggered by ongoing Q4 earnings announcements.
Stock market today: Experts expect positive momentum to continue in the market, supported by strong domestic cues and stock/sector-specific movements triggered by ongoing Q4 earnings announcements. (Photo: Courtesy AI)

Stocks to buy under 100: Propelled by strong Q4 earnings from key private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 273 points higher at 24,125, the BSE Sensex shot up 855 points northward at 79,408, while the Bank Nifty index rallied 1,014 points and closed at 55,304.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive. Nifty IT surged 2.5%, led by strong moves in Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech. Nifty Auto advanced over 2%, while Metal, Oil & Gas, PSU Bank, and Realty indices each posted gains exceeding 2%. On the downside, the Nifty FMCG index underperformed, slipping nearly 1%, dragged lower by losses in ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Varun Beverages. Broader markets outshone the frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 2.5% and the Nifty Small Cap 100 rising 2.2%, reflecting strong participation across the market spectrum.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect positive momentum to continue in the market, supported by strong domestic cues with stock/sector-specific movements on the back of ongoing Q4 earnings announcements. Key results tomorrow include HCL Tech, Havells, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Communications, and Waaree Energies, amongst others."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index continues to be strong. A sustainable move above 24200 could see Nifty advance towards the next resistance of 24,550 (61.8% Fibonacci Retracement taken from the Sept 24 high to the March 25 low) in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23,900."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Technically, the index decisively crossed its previous all-time high of around 54,470 and witnessed a fresh breakout of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, reflecting strength. The breakout zone of 54,470 now acts as immediate support for Bank Nifty, and as long as this level is sustained, the index could potentially rally towards the 56,000–56,300 levels. Hence, traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy."

Stocks to buy today under 100

Regarding shares to buy today, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today under 100: Texmo Pipes, Geojit Financial Services, Sterlite Technologies, and Suzlon Energy.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today under 100

1] Texmo Pipes: Buy at 66 to 68, Targets 70, 72, and 75, Stop Loss 64; and

2] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at 76.50 to 77.50, Targets 79.50, 82, and 85, Stop Loss 74.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under 100

3] Sterlite Technologies: Buy on dips at 85.50, Target 89.70, Stop Loss 83.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy under 100

4] Castrol Energy: Buy at 60, Target 65, Stop Loss 58.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 22 April 2025
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.