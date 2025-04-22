Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 22 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Propelled by strong Q4 earnings from key private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 273 points higher at 24,125, the BSE Sensex shot up 855 points northward at 79,408, while the Bank Nifty index rallied 1,014 points and closed at 55,304.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive. Nifty IT surged 2.5%, led by strong moves in Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech. Nifty Auto advanced over 2%, while Metal, Oil & Gas, PSU Bank, and Realty indices each posted gains exceeding 2%. On the downside, the Nifty FMCG index underperformed, slipping nearly 1%, dragged lower by losses in ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Varun Beverages. Broader markets outshone the frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 2.5% and the Nifty Small Cap 100 rising 2.2%, reflecting strong participation across the market spectrum.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect positive momentum to continue in the market, supported by strong domestic cues with stock/sector-specific movements on the back of ongoing Q4 earnings announcements. Key results tomorrow include HCL Tech, Havells, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Communications, and Waaree Energies, amongst others."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index continues to be strong. A sustainable move above 24200 could see Nifty advance towards the next resistance of 24,550 (61.8% Fibonacci Retracement taken from the Sept 24 high to the March 25 low) in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23,900."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "Technically, the index decisively crossed its previous all-time high of around 54,470 and witnessed a fresh breakout of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, reflecting strength. The breakout zone of 54,470 now acts as immediate support for Bank Nifty, and as long as this level is sustained, the index could potentially rally towards the 56,000–56,300 levels. Hence, traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy."

Stocks to buy today under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy today, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Texmo Pipes, Geojit Financial Services, Sterlite Technologies, and Suzlon Energy.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 1] Texmo Pipes: Buy at ₹66 to ₹68, Targets ₹70, ₹72, and ₹75, Stop Loss ₹64; and

2] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at ₹76.50 to ₹77.50, Targets ₹79.50, ₹82, and ₹85, Stop Loss ₹74.50.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] Sterlite Technologies: Buy on dips at ₹85.50, Target ₹89.70, Stop Loss ₹83.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy under ₹ 100 4] Castrol Energy: Buy at ₹60, Target ₹65, Stop Loss ₹58.