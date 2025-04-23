Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today - 23 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50 rose for the sixth straight session to log their highest closing levels in nearly four months, fuelled by gains in heavyweight financials after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxed the deposit buffer rules for lenders.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 79,595.59. During the day, it jumped 415.8 points or 0.52 per cent to 79,824.30. The NSE Nifty rose by 41.70 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,167.25.

This was the sixth session of gains for the benchmarks. The Nifty Bank index rose 0.6 per cent and hit a record high for the second consecutive session, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank hitting record high levels for a third straight session. The broader mid- and small-caps rose 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Stock market today Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Nifty remained mostly range-bound as the index closed with a small-bodied, indecisive candle. Although the index stayed above the 200 DMA throughout the day, the rise remained limited.”

"Going forward, the trend looks optimistic, as long as it does not fall decisively below 24,000. On the higher side, the short-term bullish outlook remains intact, with the possibility of a move towards 24,500. On the lower side, support is placed at 24,000; a break below this level could trigger a minor pullback."

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, said, “Technically, the index continues to trade above its breakout level of 54,470 and has formed a green candle with a long upper shadow, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. Going forward, 56,000 will act as a stiff resistance, while 54,470 remains a crucial support zone. Short-term traders are advised to book profits near 56,000 and look to re-enter on dips."

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Stock market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP - Research at Hensex Securities, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, have recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: PNB Gilts Ltd, IDBI Bank, SJVN, and Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Mahesh M Ojha's day trading stocks for today PNB Gilts Ltd: Buy at ₹99-100, Stoploss at ₹97.80, Target Price of ₹102-105-108+

IDBI Bank: Buy at ₹84.50-85.50, Stoploss at ₹83, Target Price of ₹87-89-91-95+

Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today Snowman Logistics Ltd: Buy at ₹54, Stoploss at ₹51, Target Price of ₹60.





Shiju Kuthupalakkal's intraday stocks for today

SJVN: Buy at ₹99, Stop Loss at ₹97.50, Target Price of ₹205.

