Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 25 June 2025

Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — DCW, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Centrum Capital, Sterlite Tech

Asit Manohar
Updated25 Jun 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Stock market today: According to experts, market breadth turned positive, with advancing stocks significantly outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.99.
Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian stock market witnessed strong buying in the first half of Tuesday's session. However, after reports of Iran's ceasefire violation, Dalal Street indices pared most of their gains and ended flat. The Nifty 50 index finished 72 points higher at 25,044, the BSE Sensex ended 158 points higher at 82,055, and the Bank Nifty index gained 402 points and closed at 56,461.

Leading the charge among the top performers on the Nifty were Adani Ports, JIOFIN, and Shriram Finance. Conversely, ONGC, Power Grid, and IndusInd Bank ended the session as major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were sharply higher by 23% compared to yesterday, indicating significant activity amidst the volatility.

The Midcap and Smallcap indices continued their outperformance relative to the Benchmark. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small Cap 100 Indices gained a healthy 0.70%. Market breadth also turned positive, with advancing stocks significantly outpacing declining ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 1.99 – its highest since May 15th.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index indicated a strong opening session and touched the 25,300 zone but fizzled out in the second half with the bias and sentiment still precariously placed amid the geo-political tensions looming around. The index would need clarity and conviction for the upward move, and a decisive breach above the 25,250 zones is needed to trigger a further fresh upward move in the coming days. On the downside, as mentioned earlier, the 50-EMA level at the 24,500 zone would be the crucial support."

"The Bank Nifty index once again moved past the 56,200 zone to hit the high level at 56,860 zone but could not sustain for long with profit booking seen and ended near the 56,500 level with more conviction and stability awaited. The index needs to sustain above the near-term support of 55,400 level to maintain the bias intact. On the upside, a decisive breach above the 57,000 zone shall trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; and Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet — recommended four intraday stocks for today under 100: DCW, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Centrum Capital, and Sterlite Technologies.

1] DCW: Buy at 75.90, Target 79, Stop Loss 74.

2] IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 91 to 92, Targets 93.80, 96, 98, Stop Loss 89.70; and

3] Centrum Capital: Buy at 31 to 31.50, Targets 32.40, 33.80, 35, Stop Loss 28.80.

4] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at 99.50, Target 104.40, Stop Loss 97.60.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

