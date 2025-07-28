Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 28 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market extended its selling for the second straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index broke below the 50-DEMA support and finished nearly 400 points lower from the weekly high at 24,837. This marks Nifty's fourth consecutive week of losses, with a weekly decline of 0.53%. On Friday, Cipla, SBI Life, and Apollo Hospitals demonstrated strength in a broadly negative market, standing out as the Nifty's top performers. Conversely, it was a tough session for financial heavyweights, with Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, and IndusInd Bank ending as the major losers. Trading volumes on the NSE cash market were lower by 4% compared to yesterday.

Baring, Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, and all other sectoral indices ended in red. Nifty Media, PSU Banks, Oil & Gas, and Metal fell sharply, registering the steepest declines and bearing the brunt of the selling pressure. The pain was even more acute in the broader market today, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices significantly underperforming the benchmark. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index plunged 1.61%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index plummeted 2.10%. Market breadth remained weak for the seventh day, where declining shares surpassed advancers. The advance-decline ratio on the BSE stood at 0.40, the lowest since 19 June.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the market to remain in consolidation mode amid continued uncertainty around the India-US trade deal, a mixed Q1FY26 earnings season so far, and intensifying FII outflows. Key results over the weekend include Kotak Mahindra Bank, Macrotech Developers, and CDSL, amongst others."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One, said, "The chart structure has deteriorated for the bulls. On the daily chart, the Nifty 50 had been trading within a "Rising Channel" pattern since May. However, this week's breakdown below the channel's lower boundary confirms a bearish reversal. Importantly, this breakdown is accompanied by a bearish gap, which qualifies as a "Breakaway Gap", adding further conviction to the bearish setup. Additionally, the index has broken below the 50-DEMA, a level that had previously provided strong support. This shift marks a significant change in short-term momentum for the bears. On the indicator front, the RSI Smoothened has slipped below 39, a level not seen since the April swing lows, reinforcing the weakening trend. These signals suggest the potential for deeper downside, possibly towards the 200-day SMA, which lies in the 24,200–24,000 zone. For the coming week, immediate support is placed near the 89-day EMA at 24,650, followed by the 24,500 level, which has acted as a strong base during the May–June consolidation phase. On the upside, the bearish gap and the 50-DEMA zone around 24,950–25,000 now act as immediate resistance, while the 25,250 level, the high of the last two weeks, remains a stiff barrier."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Bank Nifty index continued with the slide with a weak candle indication on the daily chart, and once again is on the way to retest the important 50-DEMA zone near the 56,000 level, which is the crucial support. The index needs to sustain the 50-DEMA zone to keep the bias intact; otherwise, it can trigger a fresh downward slide in the coming sessions. At the same time, on the upside, Parekh added that the tough resistance barrier near the 57,300 zone needs to be breached decisively to expect fresh upward movement and strengthen the trend."

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Bodal Chemicals: Buy at ₹74.40, Target ₹78, Stop Loss ₹72.

Mehul Kothari's stock to buy under ₹ 100 2] IOB: Buy at ₹37 to ₹38, Target ₹42, Stop Loss ₹36.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 3] Hazoor Multi Projects: Buy at ₹39.50, Targets ₹41.70, ₹42.50, Stop Loss ₹38.50.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 4] DCW: Buy at ₹79, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹75.

