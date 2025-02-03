Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 3 February 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — Ola Electric, EaseMyTrip, Dhani Services, and Grauer And Weil

Asit Manohar
Updated3 Feb 2025, 07:54 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: According to experts, the underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains positive, and the market is facing stiff resistance around 23500-23600 levels. (Photo: PTI)

Stocks to buy under 100: Amid high volatility tracking the Union Budget 2025, the Indian stock market ended with a marginal loss after the special session on Saturday. The Nifty 50 index ended 9 points lower at the 23,499 mark, the BSE Sensex finished marginally higher at 77,505, whereas the Nifty Bank index went off 64 points and closed at 49,522. However, the broad market witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls. The BSE Small-cap index gained 2.12 per cent, while the BSE Mid-cap index went up 1.26 per cent.

Advertisement

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Donald Trump reiterated his plans for 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariff on China, effective from 1 February which is likely to induce near-term volatility in the global markets. US and India's manufacturing PMI for January will be released on Monday, and it will be the key macro data to watch out for. Investors will closely study the fine print of the budget policies, and market focus will shift back to the corporate earnings/outlook, with RBI's interest rate decision to be announced on Friday."

Advertisement

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains positive, and the market is facing stiff resistance around 23500-23600 levels. A decisive move above this hurdle could soon open further upside towards 24000 levels. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23300 levels."

Asked bout the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “Bank Nifty opened flat, showed buying interest in the first half but failed to sustain higher levels, closing flat to negative at 49,507. Bank Nifty formed a small red candle on the daily chart with long shadows on either side, indicating uncertainty. On the upside, 50,010 will act as resistance, and a breakout above this level could extend the up move to 50,500. On the downside, today's low of 48,925 will be key support.”

Advertisement

Stocks to buy under 100

Regarding intraday stocks for today under 100, market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these four shares: Ola Electric, EaseMyTrip, Dhani Services, and Grauer And Weil.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy under 100

1] Ola Electric: Buy at 72, target 74.80, stop loss 70; and

2] EaseMyTrip or Easy Trip Planners: Buy at 13.80, target 15, stop loss below 13.

Advertisement

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today

3] Dhani Services: Buy at 80 to 81, targets 84.50, 88, 92, 95, and 100, stop loss below 77'

4] Grauer And Weil: Buy at 97 to 98.50, targets 101, 105, and 110, stop loss below 95.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 3 February 2025
First Published:3 Feb 2025, 07:54 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget