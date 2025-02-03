Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 3 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Amid high volatility tracking the Union Budget 2025, the Indian stock market ended with a marginal loss after the special session on Saturday. The Nifty 50 index ended 9 points lower at the 23,499 mark, the BSE Sensex finished marginally higher at 77,505, whereas the Nifty Bank index went off 64 points and closed at 49,522. However, the broad market witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls. The BSE Small-cap index gained 2.12 per cent, while the BSE Mid-cap index went up 1.26 per cent.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Donald Trump reiterated his plans for 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% tariff on China, effective from 1 February which is likely to induce near-term volatility in the global markets. US and India's manufacturing PMI for January will be released on Monday, and it will be the key macro data to watch out for. Investors will closely study the fine print of the budget policies, and market focus will shift back to the corporate earnings/outlook, with RBI's interest rate decision to be announced on Friday."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains positive, and the market is facing stiff resistance around 23500-23600 levels. A decisive move above this hurdle could soon open further upside towards 24000 levels. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23300 levels."

Asked bout the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta said, “Bank Nifty opened flat, showed buying interest in the first half but failed to sustain higher levels, closing flat to negative at 49,507. Bank Nifty formed a small red candle on the daily chart with long shadows on either side, indicating uncertainty. On the upside, 50,010 will act as resistance, and a breakout above this level could extend the up move to 50,500. On the downside, today's low of 48,925 will be key support.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these four shares: Ola Electric, EaseMyTrip, Dhani Services, and Grauer And Weil.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy under ₹ 100 1] Ola Electric: Buy at ₹72, target ₹74.80, stop loss ₹70; and

2] EaseMyTrip or Easy Trip Planners: Buy at ₹13.80, target ₹15, stop loss below ₹13.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 3] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹80 to ₹81, targets ₹84.50, ₹88, ₹92, ₹95, and ₹100, stop loss below ₹77'

4] Grauer And Weil: Buy at ₹97 to ₹98.50, targets ₹101, ₹105, and ₹110, stop loss below ₹95.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment.